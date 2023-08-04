7 dead, over 30 missing after landslide hits Georgia mountain resort

The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media
A landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, killing at least seven people and leaving more than 30 missing, officials and news reports said on Friday.
The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140km northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the region on Friday and said the death toll stood at seven. Georgian news reports cited officials as saying about 35 people remained unaccounted for.
Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area.
Here are some aerial photos of the area where rescue missions are ongoing:
Sunak's record on environmental issues has come under scrutiny; recently, he said he would take a 'proportionate approach' that balances net-zero ambitions with the need to keep consumers' bills down
An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment
Media groups have long argued that their stories and images bring value to platforms like X, Facebook and Google, meaning they should get a slice of the profits
A statement from his office says that the couple have signed 'a legal separation agreement'
The promising drug has been in development for two decades, and now undergoing pre-clinical research in the US, according to media reports
Zhanna Samsonova, 39, hadd been in bed “for almost a month” and would struggle to walk and climb stairs, according to media reports
One woman died, and 43 others were injured as a blaze enveloped the apartment building in the Alatau district in Kazakhstan