6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka

The quake hit less than a day after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the same region

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 7:36 PM

Updated: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 8:33 PM

Two earthquakes, of magnitudes 6.2 and 6.5, hit Russia's far east on Friday evening. The first one, of 6.2 magnitude, was recorded in Kamchatka region at 6:55pm UAE time, the NCM's National Seismic Network reported.

Another one of 6.5 magnitude was recorded by the National Seismic Network in the same region at 7:45pm, according to the NCM.

The quakes hit less than a day after a strong earthquake struck Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region, prompting a series of tsunami warnings in the region.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was measured at a magnitude of 7.8 and at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). It said a series of aftershocks followed, measuring up to 5.8.

Despite waves reaching the shore, there were no reports of damage.

Kamchatka is located in a highly seismic area and at least two quakes with a magnitude greater than 7 have occurred in the past week.

In July, a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the Kamchatka coast triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.