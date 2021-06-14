5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Gulf of Aden
There are no reports of any casualties.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Gulf of Aden on Monday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The tremor was felt at 6.45am UAE time, the weather bureau added.
There are no reports of any casualties.
A 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Gulf of Aden at 06:45, 14/06/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network”— (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021
-
World
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Gulf of Aden
There are no reports of any casualties. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Watch: Djokovic gives racquet to boy, gets...
"He was in my ear the entire match, especially when I was two sets to ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden welcomes new Israeli govt, reaffirms...
Biden expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No new work permits for expats from 'red list'...
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden welcomes new Israeli govt, reaffirms...
Biden expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the US... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Brace for 90% humidity, highs of...
The NCM also predicts blowing dust and sand caused by winds. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports 70,421 new cases, lowest...
This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mosque shut for a week in Bahrain as Covid cases...
Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed. READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?