5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Gulf of Aden

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 14, 2021
Photo: NCM/Facebook

There are no reports of any casualties.


A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Gulf of Aden on Monday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The tremor was felt at 6.45am UAE time, the weather bureau added.

There are no reports of any casualties.




