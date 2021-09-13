4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
A local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odour of gas shortly before the midday blast
An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries, authorities said.
The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odour of gas shortly before the midday blast, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. He said 90 per cent of the building had been searched and officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.
Captain Jaeson Daniels said two people were unaccounted for and may have been in one of three apartments that had completely collapsed. Rescuers haven’t been able to enter those apartments due to instability of the overall structure.
“We are attempting to look for those two unaccounted for people,” he said. “Those people may not have been here when the explosion happened.”
A helicopter and drones circled above the structure as the local Red Cross began canvassing residents to see who might need help finding accommodations. The partially collapsed building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.
Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building next to the one that collapsed, said he felt lucky that he avoided injury since he had driven by the site minutes before the explosion. The collapse reminded him of a terrible accident that happened when he was a teenager, severing his spinal cord while participating in motocross.
“I’m alive. I’m alive,” he said. “I’ve dodged two bullets.”
Chantel Jefferson, a 21-year-old Amazon driver, had parked her van directly outside the building and was gathering packages to take inside when she heard a “huge explosion” and trees and debris began falling on her vehicle. People came running out of the building, screaming and bleeding from their injuries.
“I was just inches away from it. I would have gotten blown up,” she said. “I just happy I didn’t make it in there.”
-
Rest of Asia
N Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile
The missiles flew 1,500km before hitting their targets and falling... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul flag shop running since Soviet era retools...
Honarwer's flag shop in Kabul documents Afghanistan’s turbulent ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Girl consumes rat poison after quarrel...
After quarrel, the girl consumed the poison in front of her brother READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa’s president loosens...
The country would move down one level in a five-tier system of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued