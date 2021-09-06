3-year-old boy found after 3 days' lost in Australian woods
A three-year-old boy, wearing a sweat shirt and diapers, was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday, three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland.
Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, late Friday morning.
The crew of a police helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning about 470 meters (1,540 feet) from his home, police superintendent Tracy Chapman said.
He was in good condition but was taken to a hospital for observation, ambulance officers said.
His father, Anthony Elfalak, said AJ had been bitten by ants, had diaper rash and suffered abrasions.
“It’s a miracle,” the father told reporters after he and his wife, Kelly Elfalak, were reunited with their son.
“He’s just clinging to mum. As soon as he heard his mum, he opened his eyes and looked at her and fell asleep,” he said.
AJ was found in an area that had been searched before. Police are assuming he spent the entire time in the woods, Chapman said.
His ability to find drinking water was a key factor in his survival because of the danger of dehydration, she said. Overnight temperatures in the area dipped as low as 6 degrees Celsius.
AJ was kneeling in the creek when a State Emergency Service officer reached him and placed a hand on the boy’s shoulder, SES chief inspector Simon Merrick said.
The officer “stated that he (AJ) turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget”, Merrick said.
The paramedic who examined AJ, Gerry Pyke, described him as a “little survivor”.
“Little AJ’s condition was quite remarkable,” Pyke said. “He was very, very thankful. I could see that in his eyes.”
AJ slept in an ambulance after he was reunited with his parents, then woke up hungry.
“He got stuck into about three slices of pizza and a banana so he’s pretty good,” Pyke said.
-
World
3-year-old boy found after 3 days' lost in...
He was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Nipah virus: Symptoms, preventive steps and...
Outbreaks have since been recorded almost annually in some parts of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
British minister says he was wrong on Afghan...
A spokesman for Britain's defence ministry denied that veterans had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand lifts restrictions, says...
The current outbreak is responsible for 821 of the country's 3,400... READ MORE
-
Transport
Radars on school buses to catch...
Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE visa reforms: Up to 180-day grace period...
The measure aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Eligibility for Golden Visa to be expanded
Golden Visas enable expats to live, work and study in the UAE without ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 attractions: Reverse waterfall, garden...
The Water Feature will have an orchestral score from composer of the... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced