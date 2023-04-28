24 Indian crew on oil tanker seized by Iran: operator

Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
A US-bound oil tanker seized by Iran off the coast of Oman was carrying 24 Indian crew, the vessel's operator said on Friday, adding it was working to secure their release.
Previous incidents show that crew caught up in similar incidents are in "no danger", Advantage Tankers told AFP, after the tanker was seized on Thursday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was being taken by Iran's navy to an unnamed port because of an "international dispute", the operator said in a statement.
"Advantage Sweet is currently being escorted by the Iranian Navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute," Advantage Tankers said in the statement sent to AFP.
"Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger," it said, adding that the company was "in close touch with all the appropriate authorities to obtain the release of the crew and vessel".
Iran said it had crashed into one of its vessels, leaving two Iranian crew members missing and injuring several others.
The Islamic republic has yet to issue any details on the status or nationality of any other crew involved.
The US Navy demanded the ship's immediate release, slamming Iran's "continued harassment" in Gulf waters.
The vessel had picked up oil from Kuwait and was chartered by Chevron Corp, an Advantage Tankers spokesperson said. It was bound for Houston, Texas, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website.
Thursday's seizure was the latest disruptive incident in the sensitive waters of the Gulf, which carry about a third of the world's seaborne oil.
Such incidents have escalated since 2018 when the US withdrew from a multinational accord that froze Iran's nuclear programme. Marathon talks to restart the accord have stalled.
The latest seizure came only days after Tehran's Western rivals toughened sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. — AFP
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft