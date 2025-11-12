  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB overcast.png30.1°C

20 Turkish soldiers killed in plane crash; viral video shows C-130 spiralling as it fell out of sky

Dramatic footage circulating appeared to show the plane spinning horizontally as it fell out of the sky, sending up a large cloud of black smoke after crashing

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 9:12 AM

Top Stories

Watch: This drone will deliver your Talabat food orders soon in UAE

Watch: This drone will deliver your Talabat food orders soon in UAE

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

UAE: Etihad Rail could have a stop at Dubai's new Al Maktoum International Airport

UAE: Etihad Rail could have a stop at Dubai's new Al Maktoum International Airport

Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 20 soldiers were killed in the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia on Tuesday.

"Our aircraft that crashed had 20 personnel on board, including the flight crew. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the ministry said in a statement. 

Recommended For You

Is motherhood the end of career? 28% of UAE mums start businesses after childbirth

Is motherhood the end of career? 28% of UAE mums start businesses after childbirth

UAE 'unlikely' to join international Gaza security force, says Gargash

UAE 'unlikely' to join international Gaza security force, says Gargash

SIBF 2025: Feeling low? Poetry 'pharmacy' prescribes poems to visitors

SIBF 2025: Feeling low? Poetry 'pharmacy' prescribes poems to visitors

Abu Dhabi emerges as global hub for autonomous tech, smart innovation

Abu Dhabi emerges as global hub for autonomous tech, smart innovation

Pakistan's army chief to get expanded powers under proposed reform

Pakistan's army chief to get expanded powers under proposed reform

 

"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said in a statement, confirming there were "20 personnel on board, including the flight crew".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dramatic footage circulating in Azerbaijani media appeared to show the plane spinning horizontally as it fell out of the sky, sending up a large cloud of black smoke after crashing. Footage said to be from the crash site purportedly showed the blackened wreckage burning as several bystanders watched in a field.

Turkey's defence ministry asked the press not to publish images of the crash. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was working with the Georgian authorities "to reach the wreckage", expressing sorrow "for our martyrs", according to the Anadolu state news agency.

In a post on X, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev extended his condolences to the Turkish leader. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke by phone with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili about the search and rescue operations, the ministry said in a statement.

Georgia's interior ministry confirmed the plane went down in the Sighnaghi area, "about five kilometres (3.1 miles) from Georgia's state border" with Azerbaijan.

Georgia's Sakaeronavigatsia air traffic control service said the plane had disappeared from radar shortly after entering Georgian airspace, and that it had been alerted to the crash by emergency services.

"A Turkish C-130 aircraft disappeared from Sakaeronavigatsia’s radar a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, without transmitting a distress signal," it said in a statement, saying it had initiated "search and rescue operations".

"The airport in Ganja, Azerbaijan -- from which the Turkish aircraft had departed -- has been notified, as has the Turkish side," it added.

The C-130 Hercules military cargo plane is made by US manufacturer Lockheed Martin.