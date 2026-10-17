'Divine providence': 2 missiles strike 500m from flight taking off in Yemen, all safe

Yemen's Minister of Information, Moammar Al Eryani, has said that "divine providence" has prevented "a horrific humanitarian catastrophe" as Houthis targeted Aden International Airport on Friday.

Yemenia Airlines flight number (IY 612) was preparing for takeoff from Aden International Airport to head to Cairo International Airport when the Houthis targeted the airport with two missiles.

The missiles landed approximately 500m from the aircraft and about 100m from centre of the runway, the minister said.

What occurred was not merely an assault on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and flight crews, to aviation safety, and a grave violation of international laws and norms. Yemen's Minister of Information, Moammar Al Eryani

The Aden Capital Security Department said in a statement "that two rockets launched by the Houthi movement landed inside the Aden International Airport complex, in the second incident of its kind in less than a week".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"According to preliminary information, no loss of life was recorded as a result of the incident."

Two missiles landed Friday within the perimeter of the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden, authorities said, with the Houthis claiming the attack.

The Houthis are fighting both Yemen's internationally-recognised government and their Saudi allies.

In a statement attributed to a military source, the Houthis said an attack targeted "the Saudi forces' command headquarters in the Badr camp in Aden province" as well as a weapons depot.