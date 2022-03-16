UK-Iranian woman held since 2016 ‘on way home’, leaving Iran: MP

Her British passport was returned to her on Tuesday.

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:11 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:31 PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran since 2016, is “at the airport in Tehran and on her way home”, her local MP in London, Tulip Siddiq, tweeted on Wednesday.

Hopes were raised about the dual nationality UK-Iranian’s release after she had her British passport returned to her on Tuesday amid reports that a UK negotiating team was in Iran.

