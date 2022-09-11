18 die as bus collides with fuel tanker in Mexico

Victims burnt to death as vehicle explodes

Firefighters work at the area where several people died after a passenger bus collided with a fuel tanker in Hidalgo, Mexico. –Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 12:23 AM

At least 18 people died Saturday when the bus they were travelling in collided with a fuel truck in northern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred early in the day at a point where a highway from Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas state crosses one from Monterrey in neighbouring Nuevo Leon state, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office.

It said the 18 victims burned to death when fuel in the truck exploded.

The bus had left Hidalgo state, in central Mexico, bound for Monterrey.

"As a result of the impact with a container truck," the statement said, "unfortunately there are 18 deaths so far."

It said an investigation is continuing.