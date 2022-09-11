18 die as bus collides with fuel tanker in Mexico

73-year-old had named son William Prince of Wales, daughter-in-law Katherine to hold late ex-wife Diana's 'Princess of Wales' title
At least 18 people died Saturday when the bus they were travelling in collided with a fuel truck in northern Mexico, authorities said.
The accident occurred early in the day at a point where a highway from Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas state crosses one from Monterrey in neighbouring Nuevo Leon state, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office.
It said the 18 victims burned to death when fuel in the truck exploded.
The bus had left Hidalgo state, in central Mexico, bound for Monterrey.
"As a result of the impact with a container truck," the statement said, "unfortunately there are 18 deaths so far."
It said an investigation is continuing.
Late monarch was featured on banknotes in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand
Police rescued another six on board
He says he has not yet spoken to King Charles
The foreign ministry statement comes after North Korea said Pyongyang had passed a law allowing for preventive strikes
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops had retaken 30 areas from Russian forces
The UAE is one of the most generous contributors as it has sent 26 flights carrying aid
A meeting in Prague discusses possibilities to help Ukraine fund its reconstruction in the future