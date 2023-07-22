11 killed in suspected arson attack on bar in Mexico

The suspect was highly intoxicated and had been thrown out for disrespecting women there

By Reuters Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 8:27 PM

Eleven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Colorado after an expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail, authorities in the state of Sonora said on Saturday.

Sonora state prosecutors said according to preliminary findings, the suspect was young, male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack in the early hours of Saturday, and had been thrown out of the bar for disrespecting women there.

He then came back and threw a kind of Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar, according to a statement from prosecutors in the state that shares a long border with Arizona.

Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries, the statement added.

Authorities are working to capture the suspect, it said.

