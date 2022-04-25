10 Umrah companies fined 50,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia

PM Bennett briefed the US president on efforts 'to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem', according to a statement
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued penalties against ten Umrah companies, in the amount of up to 50,000 Saudi riyals, for each company, for their failure and breach of the duties and statutory obligations provided to pilgrims, the most prominent of which were violations related to housing and transportation services.
In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry confirmed that it will not allow or tolerate any shortcoming that affects the service of the pilgrims, and that it is continuing to protect their rights with service providers, by continuing the work of monitoring tours on all service sites, and dealing with reports of pilgrims, in an effort to raise the level of quality of services provided.
The ministry called on all pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom to deal with establishments licensed by the competent authorities to organize trips, or to choose accommodation facilities and means of transport licensed by the concerned authorities, in order to preserve their rights and ensure that the service is provided to them.
