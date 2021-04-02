- EVENTS
Woman fined Dh49,000 for asking friend to leave her husband
The woman urged her friend to find a better husband, the court found.
A woman in Saudi Arabia has been fined SR50,000 (Dh49,000) for advising her friend to leave her husband and find a better one.
According to Ary News, the Jeddah Criminal Court also had the woman take a pledge to not advise any married woman, regardless of the motive for advice.
Lawyers have called the ruling a unique judicial precedent.
The money from the fine was given to the woman’s friend’s husband, who had filed a lawsuit against the woman claiming damages from her for ruining his marriage.
“My wife’s friend incited my disobedience, by giving her advice that harmed our marital relationship,” he claimed.
“She used to tell my wife ‘You should find someone better for yourself. Show him who’s the boss. Don’t let them push you around’.”
The court advised spouses to be careful while receiving advice as friends could spoil their relationship by giving out bad advice out of jealousy.
