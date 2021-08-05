Season of art debuts: Dubai's exciting line-up for art exhibitions  

Art continues to define the landscape, just as it continues to reflect the changes in the times we’re living in. This weekend, we take a look at a few defining concepts. From religious tolerance to NFTs, the city’s art space has opened its doors and hearts to all.

A regional debut that speaks of the tolerance of religious practices in the UAE

Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai (the fine art dealership from the UK) has for the first time brought The Abrahamic Family: JOE MACHINE, a captivating collection of contemporary paintings from renowned British artist Joe Machine to the UAE. The eloquently striking works from the highly coveted artist champion passion, storytelling, and regional history explores key historical figures within the three Abrahamic faiths — Christianity, Islam and Judaism. It is a homage to history in a contemporary form, bringing famed narratives to life in what was once called ‘history painting’. Legends of folklore and religion are interwoven throughout the collection, uniquely captured with consistent passion and everlasting verve to deliver crisply iconic versions of the subjects and personages portrayed — The Peace Treaty and Saint Guthlac assailed by the demons are principal tributes to Christian tales, while notably The Golden Age of Al-Andalus, and Learning Deuteronomy, Chapter Six reference the regionally recognisable stories and traditions across Islam and Judaism. This regional debut that speaks to the changing times and ongoing commentary on tolerance and acceptance of religious practices in the UAE.

Visit: Until Aug 14, Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai Gallery Two in Wafi City, Dubai

A bridge between crypto art and traditional or IRL (in real life) art

A first-of-its-kind exhibition in the region, NFT | IRL, a group exhibition where NFT (non-fungible token) artworks and their physical counterparts will be exhibited side by side opens next week. The event will merge digital and physical worlds with an aim to build bridges between crypto art and traditional or IRL (in real life) art. It is being brought by Firetti Contemporary (art gallery) and MORROW Collective (NFT partner for galleries and NFT curators) as a response to the rapidly changing landscape of art and creativity. The exhibition will consist of digital NFTs, displayed on screens next to the physical works. Visitors will also have access to augmented reality and VR, through innovative tech platforms installed in the exhibition. Mara Firetti, Founder-CEO, Firetti Contemporary, says, “The emphasis of this exhibition is to shine a light on the technological developments within our field. NFTs are already changing the way that art is bought and sold and, as we move towards the future, where this will be increasingly mainstream, it is important to embrace these changes.” The participating artists include Ahmed Emad, Kadara Enyeasi, Irvin Pascal, Josh Rowell, Helidon Xhixha, and Fatiha Zemmouri. Their works bring forth themes ranging from war and conflict to freedom and social change. Their styles range from abstract to figurative and ensure substance and narrative, bringing compelling stories from around the world into one space.

Visit: Firetti Contemporary, from Aug 10 until Sept 15, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

The X-rays of classic cars and iconic fashion pieces

BENEATH, a solo art exhibition by Nick Veasey, will be presented online for the first time in the Middle East, accessible from anywhere, in virtual reality on any browser (or with a VR headset), and in augmented reality from mobile devices. Galloire’s (an omnichannel art gallery and platform) launch to the region is commencing with the works of the famed British contemporary artist who is known for his X-ray images of everything from supercars to high-fashion accessories. Edward Gallagher, Founder-CEO, Galloire, says, “We’ve admired Nick’s work for years and are excited to offer the region the opportunity to visit his exhibition, as we bring the experience of viewing art digitally much closer to the experience of seeing it in real life. Anyone can visit the exhibition online, they can even hang any of Nick’s works in their home virtually to see it in place before they buy.” Nick Veasey adds, “As an artist, one thing matters to me more than anything, and that is people seeing the work. What is the point in my painstaking process if nobody gets to see the results? Working with Galloire has been a revelation, as technology is used as an integral and fundamental part of the gallery-artist relationship.” In a world obsessed with image, Veasey’s work breaks through the surface and shows us what’s beneath; behind the mask of the superhero, hidden under the skin of high-fashion and secreted by sleek supercar facades. From lethal levels of radiation emerges the beautiful architecture of life itself and ghostly, gentle images of the framework that makes up the icons of our modern society.

Visit: galloire.com/on-show/nick-veasey-on-show

