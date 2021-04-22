HOME > WKND > The Art Corner

Dubai: Local artists conduct art lessons for the underprivileged girls

Purva Grover
purva@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 22, 2021

Every big dream starts with a small dream. When each one of us in the community gets together to do our little bit, the dreams of little ones stand a chance to come true. On a recent Saturday morning, artists from the city joined hands to introduce the young ones to the dream of pursuing arts as a passion, hobby, or even profession. Hosted by ZeeArts, a global art organisation with the core intent to connect and empower artists worldwide, the Little Picasso initiative was helmed by Zaahirah Muthy, director and art activist, ZeeArts. “We would like to give the girls a chance to embrace, believe and paint those little dreams,” she said. “The artworks will help them reflect and reconnect with their dreams.”

Little Picasso is a socially engaged artistic initiative and has so far touched the soul of over 300 children coming from different vulnerabilities, including autistic and physically challenged children, the refugees and children living in the pocket of poverty in Dubai, Lebanon and Mauritius. At their recent event, Little Picasso Atelier, they supported the underprivileged children from Bangladesh, under the leadership of Maria Cristina Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Maria Conceicao in 2015. The event was held at Holiday Inn Dubai, Al Barsha, and was supported by Forza Ragazzi, and volunteers and friends. “Under the theme, My Dream, we are happy to support the girls from Dhaka, Bangladesh, through Maria Cristina Foundation that has been effectively breaking the chains of inter-organisation cycles of poverty through education,” added Zaahirah.

From ballerinas to doctors and pilots to butterflies, the girls expressed their aspirations on canvas as they played with colours under the guidance of female artists, including Abeer Al Edani, Milena, Mladenova, Madeleine, Kurtsdotter, Anastasie Akibode, Afshan Quraishi, Sadie Sulaiman, Shabnam Habib, Asareh Ibrahimpour and Kavita Sriram. “I was lucky to be a part of the project with a beautiful, talented girl, Lucky. I gained more than what I gave during the process of art creation, for Lucky shared experiences of her life with me and I was inspired by how she spoke of staying focused to realise her dream of becoming a pilot,” said the artist Sadie Sulaiman. Interestingly, Lucky’s work included a Rapunzel and an airplane, with the words, ‘I want to be a pilot’. Another artist Kavita Sriram added, “Mentoring the young girl gave me a chance to connect with my inner-self. It was overall a holistic experience for me.” With the aim of connecting artists with these children by mentoring them to create art pieces, the workshop introduced them to their hidden artistic skills and also spread a message of compassion.

purva@khaleejtimes.com

author

Purva Grover

Purva Grover is a journalist, poetess, playwright, and stage director. She made her debut as an author, with The Trees Told Me So, a collection of short stories. She is the editor of Young Times, a magazine that empowers the youth in the UAE. She conducts fortnightly writing workshops, author interaction events, open mic sessions, etc. for the writing fraternity in UAE. Her stage productions have been recognised for their boldness, honesty, and unique voice. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass communication and literature. Born & brought up in colourful-chaotic India, she writes in English and currently resides in Dubai, UAE. You can stalk her on Instagram @purvagr and say hello to her at purvagrover.com



 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

8 votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes