Dubai: 37 artists get together for a new art exhibition to explore the theme of freedom

Purva Grover /Dubai
When artistic souls come together under one roof to interpret the meaning of the word ‘freedom’, then one is likely to witness a start of an important conversation, followed by relevant changes in society. After all, art is said to imitate life and vice-versa. Earlier this month, 37 artists got together to display 55 artworks under the theme, Freedom. “We asked the artists to share their thoughts via art on the power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without being imprisoned or enslaved,” said artist Sonal Purohit, who founded the PaintBrush Art Community in 2019, and was also the curator for the art exhibition. The event was supported by DCOM Designs Co. FZE and PaintBrush Art Community and hosted at Holiday Inn, Al Barsha, Dubai. The art on display was a refreshing mix of a ballerina dancer depicting the emotion to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, and a flock of doves to a kaleidoscope of butterflies dotting the canvases.

The thoughts on canvasses were further transformed into a coffee table book, Art & Artisans Next To You, released on the opening night of the exhibition. A concept by Vikas Bhargava, Creative & Brand Director, DCOM Designs Co., included 481 artworks and 1981 images by 70 artists from 15 countries. A local artist Sugat Priyadarshi created a portrait for Anis Sajan, Managing Director, Danube Group, fondly known as Mr Cricket UAE capturing the sentiment. The art community also honoured and appreciated the works of Dr Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director, Prime Healthcare Group, for his various Covid-19 initiatives and support towards SNF Children (Special Needs Future Development Center) by portraying their artworks in the hospital. Anjini Prakash Laitu, one of the senior-most artists in the city, was lauded for his contribution to the art world. The White Coat Crew, a group of four doctors surprised the guests with a flash mob performance dedicated to the artists and the theme of the evening.

Until September 7, Holiday Inn, Al Barsha, Dubai.

Purva Grover is a journalist, poetess, playwright, and stage director. She made her debut as an author, with The Trees Told Me So, a collection of short stories. She is the editor of Young Times, a magazine that empowers the youth in the UAE. She conducts fortnightly writing workshops, author interaction events, open mic sessions, etc. for the writing fraternity in UAE. Her stage productions have been recognised for their boldness, honesty, and unique voice. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass communication and literature. Born & brought up in colourful-chaotic India, she writes in English and currently resides in Dubai, UAE. You can stalk her on Instagram @purvagr and say hello to her at purvagrover.com



 
 
