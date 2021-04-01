HOME > WKND > The Art Corner

Art Dubai 2021: What make's this year's fair special

Purva Grover
purva@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 1, 2021

A lot can happen over not just coffee, but art, as one can learn at the 14th edition of Art Dubai’s exciting line-up of events. A weekend dedicated to art sounds promising, especially in times of a pandemic when our reliance on art has increased, and when we’re also exhausted from staying at home. “We understand culture as a priority and a necessity, even more so after this long pandemic. Our ability to understand the world and connect with it without the filters of a computer screen is more imperative than ever. This edition of Art Dubai invites us to do precisely that, to recover our senses and reactivate them through art,” says Pablo del Val, artistic director, Art Dubai. What’s interesting to note is that this year’s edition is home to 50 leading contemporary and modern galleries from 31 countries, which means that visitors can safely discover a diverse selection of artworks, artists and practices, from all across the globe. The event is a leading international art fair and unique platform for art across the Global South and would be following strict health and safety requirements.

Their move to welcome several galleries from the Middle East and beyond to the 2021 edition has been received with warmth and relief. Isabelle van den Eynde, founder, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde (Dubai), says, “I have always believed in the energy of Art Dubai and, despite everything, this year is no exception. Art Dubai has remained faithful to its vision. They have persevered. This year’s edition, in its new format, will make the scene dynamic yet again.” Just a few of the exhibiting galleries include Aicon Art, New York; Akka Project, Venice/Dubai; Galería Albarrán Bourdais, Madrid; Gallery ArtBeat, Tbilisi; Athr Gallery, Jeddah; Agial & Saleh Barakat Gallery, Beirut; and Circle Art Gallery, Nairobi/London. Kristin Hjellegjerde, founder, Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London, Berlin, Nevlunghavn), shares, “In these times, we have to find alternative ways to keep growing. Art Dubai’s innovative approach and commitment to make the fair happen works very well for us. Having taken part in many previous editions of the fair, we trust the team to make this a great success, whether circumstances mean we can be there in person or not.”

The galleries have been provided on-site support, alongside remote participation support to connect with visitors, virtually. Nathalie Obadia, founder, Galerie Nathalie Obadia (Paris, Brussels), adds, “The city of Dubai has strengthened its position as a strategic crossroads, thanks to ambitious fine art projects in the Middle East. As Art Dubai has become an essential fair in the region and one of the few to be held this spring, it was vital to the promotion of our artists to be at this rendezvous.” In addition to exploring the works of the exhibiting galleries, other highlights include a Film Programme comprising short films and a curated sculpture park with installations.

On today, 1pm-9pm and tomorrow 11am-7pm at Gate Building, DIFC, Dubai

purva@khaleejtimes.com

author

Purva Grover

Purva Grover is a journalist, poetess, playwright, and stage director. She made her debut as an author, with The Trees Told Me So, a collection of short stories. She is the editor of Young Times, a magazine that empowers the youth in the UAE. She conducts fortnightly writing workshops, author interaction events, open mic sessions, etc. for the writing fraternity in UAE. Her stage productions have been recognised for their boldness, honesty, and unique voice. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass communication and literature. Born & brought up in colourful-chaotic India, she writes in English and currently resides in Dubai, UAE. You can stalk her on Instagram @purvagr and say hello to her at purvagrover.com



 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's ...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes