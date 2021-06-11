HOME > WKND

Synergy for digital progress

Nisthula Nagarajan
Filed on June 11, 2021 | Last updated on June 13, 2021 at 05.54 pm

Xebia Group accelerates digital transformation with the acquisition of Appcino

Appcino is a low-code consulting and technology firm with almost a decade of experience in delivering business applications on low-code platforms enabling effective and accelerated digital transformation. It is an Appian Trusted and Elite solutions partner and a Salesforce Silver Consulting partner and has delivered more than 600 enterprise apps across 100-plus customers worldwide. Xebia Group is a fast-growing digital leader that helps companies digitally transform themselves by offering high-quality cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consultancy. The two companies have come together to accelerate digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies.

Anand Sahay, CEO - Xebia, said: "Low code platforms are game-changers in the enterprise software application industry. Xebia is excited to add these capabilities to help our customers and help them speed up their digital transformation initiatives at scale."

Tarun Khatri, Devendra Natani and Akhilesh Natani, founders of Appcino said: "Together we will be able to deliver even greater success to our customers from strategy to execution, helping them accelerate innovation and digital transformation. "Xebia and Appcino coming together mean an undisputed leadership in accelerated digital transformation. Xebia's global presence, scale, experience, and strong alignment in vision towards low-code provides a platform to impact our customers and people positively. Our clients will benefit from Xebia's broader capabilities, especially across AI/ML, RPA, Data, DevOps."

The acquisition complements Xebia's values and mission to expand the frontiers of technology. Joining forces with Appcino, a leader in low-code consultancy and development, strengthens Xebia's position as a global digital leader and enhances its capability to augment its customers' technology landscape.


For more details, contact infome@xebia.com or visit www.xebiamiddleeast.com.




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: A tour of Dubai’s Holocaust...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE visa linked to PCR...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

1720ai: AI video platform that detects...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Food Trail: A restaurant of the 80s
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Filipino kid rocks...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The food trail in UAE: Making of a royal...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: The UAE is elected to the UN Security ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Indian boy finds himself on UAE textbook...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes