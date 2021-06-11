Synergy for digital progress

Appcino is a low-code consulting and technology firm with almost a decade of experience in delivering business applications on low-code platforms enabling effective and accelerated digital transformation. It is an Appian Trusted and Elite solutions partner and a Salesforce Silver Consulting partner and has delivered more than 600 enterprise apps across 100-plus customers worldwide. Xebia Group is a fast-growing digital leader that helps companies digitally transform themselves by offering high-quality cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consultancy. The two companies have come together to accelerate digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies.

Anand Sahay, CEO - Xebia, said: "Low code platforms are game-changers in the enterprise software application industry. Xebia is excited to add these capabilities to help our customers and help them speed up their digital transformation initiatives at scale."

Tarun Khatri, Devendra Natani and Akhilesh Natani, founders of Appcino said: "Together we will be able to deliver even greater success to our customers from strategy to execution, helping them accelerate innovation and digital transformation. "Xebia and Appcino coming together mean an undisputed leadership in accelerated digital transformation. Xebia's global presence, scale, experience, and strong alignment in vision towards low-code provides a platform to impact our customers and people positively. Our clients will benefit from Xebia's broader capabilities, especially across AI/ML, RPA, Data, DevOps."

The acquisition complements Xebia's values and mission to expand the frontiers of technology. Joining forces with Appcino, a leader in low-code consultancy and development, strengthens Xebia's position as a global digital leader and enhances its capability to augment its customers' technology landscape.



For more details, contact infome@xebia.com or visit www.xebiamiddleeast.com.