Restaurant Review: The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor

Food that evokes nostalgia. Such is the power of authentic North Indian cuisine. Being from Delhi, North Indian cuisine has a special place in my heart, for its raw and unabashedly spicy flavours, that are savoured as a benchmark for Indian food globally. Delhiites often boast of the authenticity that ‘Dilli ka khana’ offers, often claimed impossible to replicate and find anywhere outside the Indian capital. This is why, when the chef at the restaurant mentioned he comes from the heart of good food and my home town, I immediately anticipated a culinary journey to remember.

When it comes to food, you’re sure to be spoilt for choice. Their starters comprise traditional Indian dishes like Mutton Burra Boti and Paneer Tikka, going all the way to fusion plates like Dahi Ke Kebab, with Labneh stuffing, capturing the local essence. The first thing I tried was the Palak Patta Chaat. Crunchy and delicious, you can order it on occasions when you have guests over. Their menu oozes authentic flavours with main course options like the classic Butter Chicken, Tawa Masala Soya Chaap — a delight for veggie lovers. Spotlight on the Lalla Mussa Dal, which is a special recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor, the famous celebrity chef who revolutionised Indian cooking on television. The recipes created by him are intricately passed on to the head chefs at his restaurant chain, evoking the flavours we once watched avidly on our television screens. If, after eating your heart out, you have some room left in your stomach, be sure to try delectable dessert options, like Cassata Kulfi or the unique Motichoor Panjari Tart With Rabadi Mousse!

Taste: The Yellow Chilli does a great job at combining traditional flavours with local tastes, making it a go-to choice for foodies from varied backgrounds, to get started on their Indian food journey. And connoisseurs of the Asian palate can try out the Western fusion flavours.

Ambience: Nothing quite amps up the setting of a restaurant like a bit of soothing Indian music playing in the backgrounds. The restaurant gets its playlist and wall decor right, to establish a sense of East Asian origins in its ambience.

Service: With a predominantly Indian staff, the waiters are well-versed with the nitti gritties of the North Indian cuisine. Quick to answer any dietary concerns, you can tell the chef or the staff about any of your health parameters, and they will suggest appropriate meal options for you.

Presentation: The dishes capture the very essence of North Indian food, which is a burst of bright colours! As important as the taste, is how vivacious Indian food and the hearty curries look when served on our table. Using traditional clay pots and colourful seasoning, the presentation is worth capturing.

Covid-consciousness: Even though the restaurant has only one choice for seating, you can easily choose to be seated at a distance from other guests, keeping the Covid-19 protocols in check. Hand sanitisers are amply available.

