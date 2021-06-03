Restaurant Review: Terrazza by Alloro

If you are craving for some Italian street food bites or thinking of freshly baked pizzas by the slice, followed by cups of sweet authentic gelato; then you cannot miss out Terrazza by Alloro. Terrazza is the new concept by the longstanding Italian restaurant, Alloro.

Bringing a taste of ‘la dolce vita’, the menu boasts a range of street food style options, from pizzas to Italian snacks, beverages and best of all, authentic Gelato! We started off with their signature light bites Arancini, which are Italian rice balls stuffed and coated with breadcrumbs. The restaurant also offers other Italian street food morsels like Crostini, Bruschetta, Calamari cones. All bite sized and easy to enjoy. Down to the mains, Terrazza prepares you to satisfy all pizza cravings, one slice at a time. Their slices included Pizza Quattro formaggi, which was consisted of four types of cheese-scamorza cheese, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan and gorgonzola. For the vegetarians, they had the Pizza Ortolana, consisting of oregano, grilled zucchini, eggplant and mozzarella and of course, the classic margherita pizza. Serving pizza by the slice, each were prepared in an open oven with a focus on flavour and minimal fanfare. Diners can choose between ordering a whole pizza to enjoy or order by the slice, to get a variety.

For a sweet end, we explored the gelato cart, offering the creamiest and most delicious gelato flavours. To keep customers guessing and continuously excited, the menu will also see frequent changes, refreshing its selection of dishes.

A range of Italian-inspired drinks are also on the menu, with plenty of fantastic deals on throughout the week. The restaurant opens with three dining offers, a daily happy hour called The Fizz Hour, Slice Up Tuesdays and a daily food and beverage package called All Day Every day. The Fizz Hour runs daily from 4pm to 7pm with pizza slices at Dh11 and beverages starting at Dh22. Additionally, kids get to eat free when mum and dad order a full pizza!

