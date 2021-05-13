Restaurant Review: Just Vegan

No matter where you are on the plant-based-versus-meat-diet spectrum, the newest branch of the Just Vegan chain that opened in Jumeirah last month, is sure to move the needle, at least a little, towards the greener side. The ethos of the food joint is translated into their menu, filled with sustainable food options, catering to a wide variety of dietary preferences. Making one’s quest for healthy yet delicious food drastically more attainable, Just Vegan Jumeirah brings the concept of a vegan, plant-based diet to life, with an all-green, nature-inspired decor, transporting you to the lap of Mother Nature, while being seated indoors.

Other than serving food that’s rich in nutritious fruits and vegetables, Just Vegan does a splendid job of creating unique dishes with meat alternatives, replicating the consistency and traditions of meat dishes. With finger sandwiches like Avo BLT, vegan omelette made from Proteiz, plant-based chick n patty burger and ‘chicken’ satay, environmentally-conscious foodies that are trying hard to make that switch but find it difficult to let go of the meat flavours, can find solace in these plant-based hybrid meals. The restaurant also offers a creative mix of spirit-free cocktails, with alternative, spirit-free beverages, as part of their ‘sober bar menu’, like A Place in the Sun and sparkling chardonnay. To end your perfect evening, indulging in eco-friendly delicacies, Just Vegan has a plethora of vegan desserts, that are every bit as delectable as their sugary, dairy counterparts, but a lot healthier! Albeit their chocolaty brownies, mango tarts or creamy cupcakes, you will be spoilt for choice.

Taste: The plant-based goodies taste just as good as they look, oozing a burst of colourful tanginess. Comprising the latest ingredients of the vegan world, from scrumptious meat alternatives to dairy-free and gluten-free goodies, you can enjoy traditional dishes with a modern twist.

Ambience: It’s greenery galore at this newly opened branch of Just Vegan. Overlooking the bustling Jumeirah road, the restaurant will allow you to disconnect from the world outside and tune into a serene dining experience, while consciously savouring the flavours of freshness.

Service: From the ever-ready staff to the connoisseur of plant-based diet Chef Suresh Baabu, the experience at Just Vegan is as much a dose of information on veganism as it is a culinary journey. The staff is quick to answer any doubts you may have about your dietary preferances.

Presentation: If you’re being a more ethically-conscious citizen making sustainable food choices, might as well flaunt it, with the hopes of inspiring a person or two. And Just Vegan’s aesthetically laid out dishes facilitate that seamlessly, with innovate props that complement the delectable cuisine, picture-ready for your Insta grid.

Covid Consciousness: With two options of dining areas and ample space between tables, the restaurant makes for a Covid-friendly eatery. Sanitisers are amply available for the frequent disinfectors of the Covid-frenzy, to enjoy a socially-distanced meal.