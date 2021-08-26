HOME > WKND > Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: India Palace

Zubina Ahmed /Dubai
zubina@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 26, 2021

When anyone talks about biryani, the first thing that comes to my mind is its tempting aroma and taste. It’s hard for anyone to resist the mélange of saffron-splotched fragrant rice, delicious pieces of succulent chicken or mutton cooked in incredible mix of spices. I mean, who doesn’t love biryani? From Lucknow to Bengal to the South, different regions have different recipes and in order to celebrate this, I visited the award-winning fine dining restaurant India Palace in Jumeirah Beach Road.

India Palace allows its visitors to experience the authentic Indian delicacies in a traditional atmosphere. The restaurant is now the largest authentic heritage dining chain, spread across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah which serves authentic Indian cuisine in luxurious traditional splendour, reminiscent of the bygone Mughal era. Having 12 outlets across the UAE, the cuisine of India Palace has been inspired by the essence of Indian Northwest traditions. The lingering aroma of deliciously artisanal cuisine is formulated by secret recipes handed down from the great Mughal kitchens. The menu is a coming together of ancient culinary secrets, long forgotten herbs and exotic flavours to pamper the palate.

Among the food festivals to look forward to this summer is Biryani Khaas — an authentic heritage biryani festival celebrating the very best of India. The selection of biryani includes six authentic biryanis with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Guests can savour a distinctive array of authentic biryanis, each reflecting flavours, spices, and herbs synonymous with the region they originated from. To indulge in the biryani experience, we started the evening with Noor Mahal Biryani, named after the Noor Mahal Palace. It has tender juicy chicken balls tossed in sauce and arranged like gems in a jewel. The humongous Raan Biryani is a meat lover’s delight. This rich dish is prepared with a whole leg of lamb marinated overnight in spices, slow-cooked and chargrilled to perfection. Their Shahi Jheenga Biryani is another royal dish, combining ingredients typical in the Mughlai style of cooking — prepared with king prawns simmered in aromatic spices and tomatoes, layered with long grain rice. The Lucknow Murgh Biryani is a famous Lucknowi delicacy, made in typical Shahi Mughal style with chicken marinated and simmered in a spiced rich creamy gravy, cooked to perfection. The vegetarians aren’t left out either. The Subzi Qabuli Pulao is an ethereal mix of rice and sweet warm spices, slow cooked with chana dal, seasonal vegetables and flavoured with cinnamon and green cardamom.

Their Coorgi Murgh Biryani is flavoured with black peppercorns, curry leaves, coconut, fennel seeds, and grinded whole spices. The selection of the biryanis speaks of the region it represents.

