Restaurant Review: Charm Thai

Thai food plays with an array of flavours — sweet, salty, spicy and sour. A typical Thai meal usually consists of chilli-based dips, chunky peanuts, coconut curries, stir-fries, papaya salads, shrimp soups and flavour boosters like lemongrass, Thai chillies, galangal, ginger and kaffir lime leaves. Wanting to satiate these pan-Asian cravings took me to an impeccable dining experience at Charm Thai, located in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. Hosting an array of delectable appetisers and desserts, their menu is quite extensive, featuring an array of beef, seafood and veg dishes that are irresistible. Siting in the heart of the uber-picturesque Dubai Marina, Charm Thai is a warm and inviting restaurant ready to take you on a vibrant culinary voyage across the Land of Smiles. Glorious fare and exquisite décor combined with passionate chefs and gregarious bartenders are integral to the Charm Thai experience.

Whether you fancy the tom yum soup or traditional Pad Thai or Chicken Satay, this restaurant has it all. For starters, you must try Larb Thod (deep-fried minced chicken balls), Popia Poo Thod (crispy rolls stuffed with stir-fried jumbo crab meat), the Nue Dad Daew (deep-fried traditional air-dried marinated angus beef with sriracha sauce) and the Pla Muek Thod (deep-fried calamari with garlic, black pepper sauce) and the charcoal-grilled chicken satay served with homemade peanut sauce and Ajad dressing.

Coming to the mains, we savoured some of their signatures like Khai Jeaw Pu (Thai omelette with jumbo crab meat and sriracha sauce), the Gai Yang Charm Thai (Thai style grilled chicken served with Jim Jeaw sauce) and the Kra Prao Nua (stir-fried minced beef with hot basil sauce). All dishes were cooked to perfection, mouthful with a beautiful medley of textures and flavours. The vegetarians are also spoilt for choice. Some of their specialties include Som Tum Jay (green papaya with long beans, tomatoes, peanuts and tamarind dressing) and Pad Phak Charm Thai (stir-fried mixed vegetables). The traditional green curry with eggplants, coconut tip and mushroom or red curry with tofu, mushroom and pumpkin were as mouth-watering and decadent as their meaty counterparts.

Undoubtedly, you may have had authentic Thai food in Bangkok before, but true to its name, Charm Thai will elevate your Thai food experience a notch higher. Recently awarded the Thai Select Signature certification that guarantees the authenticity of taste at Thai restaurants globally, Charm Thai’s rich and creamy curries, fragrant sauces and flavourful snacks are bound to make you go back for more!

