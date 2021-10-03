HOME > WKND > Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Carmen

Joydeep Sengupta /Dubai
joydeep@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 3, 2021

Barceló Hotel Group partnered with world-famous football organisation LaLiga and Spanish Extravaganza Festival to host the second edition of this gastronomic festival in UAE, which took place in Dubai between September 15 and 17.

Occidental Al Jaddaf’s new Spanish restaurant Carmen was one of the venues for the festival along with a drunch at Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel.

The festival celebrated the Spanish motto La vida tiene otro sabor, which loosely translates in English to Life with You has Another Flavour.

Michelin Star Chef, Ricardo Sotres, who hosted a series of unique live gastronomic experiences, was a top draw for the festival.

The tastefully-decorated Carmen gave a sneak peek of Spanish culture. The fine-dining restaurant came alive with the pulsating numbers belted out by Caroll Celedon and Flamenco dancer Raquel, whose foot-tapping steps were lapped by the patrons on a lazy weekend and many of whom longed for their homegrown culture in the heart of Dubai.

The cuisine was inspired by Spain’s popular football culture — from Valencian paella to FC Barcelona’s Catalan crème brûlée to Atlético de Madrid’s squid sandwich with preserved lemon mayo and Real Madrid’s meringue stuffed with red fruits.

Each dish was an authentic representation of Spain’s various regions from Catalonia to Madrid to Valencia to Basque country thrown in for good measure.

Taste (4): Melt-in-the-mouth experience of bites and small plates

Ambience (4): A tastefully done-up interior amid the live cooking in the backdrop is an ideal setting to enjoy live music

Service (4): Unobtrusive and attentive staff left the patrons to their own devices

Presentation (4): Great attention to detail as each dish was distinct in its look and feel

Value for Money (5): At Dh249 per person, it’s a good deal

Venue: Carmen

Address: Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf

For bookings, call 055 195 3143 or email aljaddaf.carmen@occidentalhotels.com.

Joydeep Sengupta



 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

8 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: Countdown begins for stellar Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

14 votes | 28 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Finance

UAE, key partners hold productive meetings on anti-money laundering reforms

1 votes | 3 October 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes