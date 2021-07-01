Restaurant Review: Bab Al Bahr

Who doesn’t love the beach? Even if you’re not a fan of the toasty sun, warm sands and the balmy sea breeze, the fantastic beachfront restaurants in Dubai rope you in for a memorable meal by the beachside. If you’re on the lookout for the next hotspot that has all the right fresh grills, live entertainment and a beachfront design, then look no further, as Bab Al Bahr reopens its doors and this time, with a complete make-over! The newly revamped restaurant with modern yet organic aesthetics, is set to become a reference in the vicinity as a concept that is not only a restaurant, but a beach destination specifically designed for its guests to socialise, relax and unwind in style.

Bab Al Bahr is known for its scrumptious grills, high quality steaks, juicy jumbo prawns and salads. For appetisers, I ordered the chef special Burrata Datterino with tomato, green tomato, smoked hazelnuts, black grapes, and olive oil. They had Neat little crispy yellow fin tuna tartare served with sriracha mayonnaise, avocado, chives, cucumber, radish, caper, egg yolk. For vegetarians, they had an option of Spiced Roasted Cauliflower served with Couscous, raisins and tomato salsa. From the main grills, we ordered the rich and flavourful Wagyu Tenderloin and the grilled jumbo prawns served with chilli garlic emulsion and fresh lemon. Some of their other specials in the mains include the Grilled Wagyu Burger, the spicy Roasted Corn Fed Chicken served with peri peri sauce, lamb chops served with salsa verde and wild seabags served with black olives, fennel, cherry tomato.

The delectable dessert menu is guaranteed to get you in the holiday mood. We had their creamy Whipped Cheesecake served with Date, coconut, coffee and pistachio. The other dessert specials available were Raspberry Passion Tart and Molten Chocolate Cake. For all the sweet-tooth lovers, these were fantastic. No menu is ever complete without a range of refreshing beverages and Bab Al Bahr has carefully curated an array of refreshing drinks, to ensure you’re fully spoilt! Overlooking the beautiful Ajman beach, surrounded by a swimming pool and lush palm trees, this stunning location is definitely made for a quiet and fancy evening dinner. So now you can escape the ordinary and embark on a coastal dining experience at the newly revamped — Bab Al Bahr. It can be expensive but worth it and they do different deals on different nights so it’s worth checking them out before you book. Highly recommended.

zubina@khaleejtimes.com