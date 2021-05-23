Components to establish corporate culture

We can attend to our daily entrepreneurial challenges and resolve professional conflicts by implementing simple rules of business etiquette, establishing corporate culture. Here are three fundamentals that a leader or anyone in a leadership position can consider for saving financial costs through civility.

The culture you set as a leader

A respectful work environment is a more pleasant workplace. Many measurable bottom-line advantages benefit organisations that insist on respect and civility. Organisations that establish a culture early-on setting respect and civility as benchmarks, witness increased teamwork, improved productivity, better ability to problem-solving methods and overall growth of the company. This will also polish the reputation of the organisation, enabling them to hire the best and the sharpest talent.

Incivility has a financial cost

Conversely to my previous point, employees subjected to any unintentional incivility often act similarly towards a colleague or a client, resulting in a deteriorated relationship and increased customer service issues. Unfortunately, rudeness also negatively affects the efficient employees who witness it, causing them job insecurity. AP/IPSOS research shows that workplace incivility costs companies an average of $14,000 in lost productivity per employee, per year. Companies often might face exposure to increased legal, medical, and hiring costs because of incivility.

What organisations can do to promote a culture of civility

Astute organisations already implement these. They communicate their Codes of Conduct, expected behaviours and non-negotiable inefficiency, right at the beginning of the hiring process. An organisation invests in a professional for a few months, and if the work ethic of the professional doesn’t match the organisation’s culture and expectations, then the employee might not be a right fit for the organisation. The company’s investment in the employee, training them to enforce their best behaviour, is vital.

Hiring people with the right attitude

Organisations should hire for attitude and train for skills. It is much easier to teach skills to a person whose attitude is positive and willing to contribute to the company, rather than teaching someone the qualities of empathy, consideration and professionalism. Organisations should also provide adequate channels for reporting disrespect and inefficiency in the workplace, taking swift actions for corrective measures. If employees raise any issue, it is vital for them to feel heard in their workplace, facilitating open discussions.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com