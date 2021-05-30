Making it big

Dubai-based entrepreneur, investor and visionary Nitesh Gupta is among that clique of achievers who firmly believes in giving back to society.

Working within the MetWorld conglomerate to provide sustainable solutions and global job resources, the young leader leverages his prosperity to add value to society. Born in New Delhi, India, he has lived in Singapore, completed his education in the UK and then moved to Dubai in 2007. Since then, Gupta has grown into a dynamic entrepreneur and an ambitious humanitarian.

We caught up with the go-getter for a closer look into his work and passion.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I am a believer - someone who truly believes in the power of doing good, feeling good and having a holistic view of life and work. I spearhead a plethora of organisations. I am the managing director of Metworld DMCC, a third-generation family business focused on repurposing and trading scrap metals worldwide and I lead the diversification investment umbrella. Since 2009, I have developed a portfolio of four different steel, oil and automotive manufacturing businesses based off Cote d'Ivoire and Togo.

Wellness plays a very important role in your life. What has influenced you?

I believe in the holistic approach to things. When I talk of health, it's just not physical health - mental health is equally important. For the last few years, I have started getting up early and taking care of my health. I'm a proud member of the '5 am' club now. My day starts with meditation, journaling, followed by training in the gym. I am a firm believer in a work culture that creates a complete holistic experience, putting the employees first.

Tell us about your philanthropic leanings

My company supports an orphanage off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire in Africa with plans to expand. I have also influenced the hiring of over 700 Africans in Côte d'Ivoire through my company's growth in Invest Africa, besides co-founding Innovative Food Concepts in Abidjan.

For the past two years, we have worked to fund an India-based children's foundation that works with life-threatening conditions for young children aged between one to five. We are also in the process of setting up a Dubai-based children's mindfulness programme with goals to influence positive self-image and strong social skills, preparing the youth for future success. Besides this, we have donated $70,000 to NGOs based in India to help fight the Covid-19 crisis.

What are some of the initiatives that you are a part of in the UAE?

In the past, I have built a British curriculum nursery and operated it for a couple of years before selling it. Currently, I'm working on bringing a mindfulness programme for kids. My team of experts and I are building this programme and hopefully we shall be ready to roll it out this summer. I'm also actively exploring a vegan initiative for UAE and for GCC eventually.

What's your advice for the youth?

Money is a friend only until you are mindful about it. Once you lose control, money takes over and guides you. Imagine living life from that perspective. Let's not chase money. We should chase joy from our work and money becomes the by-product. Believe in yourself and let failure become the stepping stone.

