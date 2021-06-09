UAE: Celebrate pretzels with our finest picks

The soft, doughy, knot-shaped pastry is the perfect pick to satisfy your salty cravings. It just hits the spot for all pastry fans who cannot resist the smell of freshly baked treats! No wonder it was a part of wedding ceremonies in the 16th century. Well, the bride and groom would tie the knot and finally share a pretzel! The German-origin pretzel celebrates the long legacy right here in the UAE. Here are our top picks of the best pretzels in the UAE!

Brothaus Bakery Bistro

This place just feels like home! The cozy outdoor terrace with lush greenery would be your favourite place every morning. Amongst a countless number of breakfast options, their pretzels are quite the best. The daily baked dough, with a fine selection of sweet and sour fillings, will boost your energy for an exciting morning at Brothaus. They also serve a collection of freshly brewed coffee to match your pretzel with your favourite hot drink.

Location: Business Bay

Price: Dh285

Pretzel House Café

With a simplistic décor and a relaxing interior, you’ll have a dining experience of your life. The homemade, traditionally baked pretzels here will have you return for more. The originally made pretzels are famous for their big size along with a choice of powdered sugar or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Well, you know what they say, simplicity is ultimate sophistication and at Pretzel House Café, you’ll find everything you’re looking for.

Location: Al Nahyan — Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh90

Pretzel World

This is not a place for traditional pretzel. At Pretzel World, you’ll get to taste a whole new baked bread with an option to pick your favourite dough shape! Whether you like it as sticks served with dipping on the side or a long-sliced bread stuffed with melted cheese and some sesame sprinkles on top, this restaurant has got it all. So, if you’re looking for a quick pretzel pickup, then Pretzel World is your go-to place.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Price: Dh70

Brot. The German Bakery

German bread and cakes have finally arrived in Abu Dhabi. Once you enter the place, you’ll suddenly picture yourself at your grandma’s house, waiting impatiently at the kitchen table while she is baking your favourite bread at the sounds of acoustic, relaxing music. With its comforting theme and cozy atmosphere, combined with the smell of freshly baked pastries, this bakery truly captures the essence of togetherness and intimacy. And they surely have best pretzels in town!

Location: Al Raha — Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh55

Baker’s Kitchen Destination Restaurant

Pizza and pretzel? Your dream has finally come true. The traditional pepperoni pizza has arrived in a new shape using soft, airy pretzel dough with chops of beef pepperoni and lots of mozzarella cheese. The result? Fresh heavenly bites alongside a great collection of other salty and sweet pretzels. At Das Brauhaus and Biergarten, pretzels are not only for breakfast. They offer an array of fillings and sauces that suit all tastes.

Location: Dusit Princess Residence — Dubai Marina

Price: Dh120

Das Brauhaus and Biergarten

The authentic German dinning experience is right here at this restaurant, situated at a unique destination for staycations with a beautiful beach view and a relaxing setting that ensures an enjoyable time for you and your loved ones. And, of course, the famous pretzels are on the top list of their specially customised menu. It’s time to indulge in the superbly glazed pretzels that carry the essence of original German snacks.

Location: Pearl Beach Hotel, Umm Al Quwain

Price: Dh190