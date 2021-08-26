The essential back to school guide

As the summer break comes to an end, kids around the country are getting ready to go back to their school routine. As exciting as back to school supplies may be, it is important to get the basics right, when it comes to stocking up on the essentials for the term. Checklists are the most important part of shopping to keep you focused and not splurge on unnecessary items. wknd. brings you the ultimate Back To School checklist that will keep you safe, healthy and prepped for school.

Sanitisers and Wipes

Let’s start the checklist with an essential in the pandemic-ridden world. Whether you’re going to work or school, sanitisers and disinfecting wipes are a part of your checklist wherever you go, to keep you safe and protected at all times.

Available online:

Noon.com, Mumzworld.com, Carrefouruae.com

Available in shops:

Bath and Body Works, Mumuso

Masks

As difficult as it is to make your kids wear face masks, make sure they know why it’s important to wear one. Try to make it fun and creative for them in any way you can. You can get a bulk of plain masks and have them customise it for themselves or order from a bunch of new small businesses online that sell custom masks with fun accessories.

Available online: Mumzworld.com, Firstcry.ae

Available in shops: Centrepoint

Stationery

The options for buying stationery are endless but make sure you have a list of important items prepared in advance so you don’t go splurging on them and only buy the things you actually need.

Available online: Noon.com, Amazon.com or Carrefouruae.com. Make sure to check all the ongoing back to school offers

Available in shops: Check Dubai Library, Daiso, Mumuso and Miniso for their new and exciting back to school collection

Backpacks

Picking a backpack for the new academic year has always been an exciting part of going back to school. Make sure the backpack you choose is good quality, spacious and comfortable to keep you going for the whole year.

Available online: Namshi.com, Mumzworld.com or Kipling.co.ae

Available in shops: You can get your backpacks from Sun and Sand Sports, Centrepoint, Magrudy’s and Jashanmal

Lunchbox and water bottles

To make sure the kids eat healthy and stay hydrated throughout the day, it is important to pack some snacks, lunch and water for them. Make sure they know that they are not allowed to share their water bottles or food as per the new Back To School guidelines.

Available online and in shops: You can get these from Lifestyle, Tavola, Citron, Mumzworld.com or Centrepoint

Comfy shoes

Comfort over everything. Having comfortable shoes to wear throughout the day is an important part of shopping for going back to school. Getting good quality shoes that look good and are comfortable are hard to find, so make sure you take your time and make the best decision.

Available online and in shops: Shoe Mart, Adidas, Nike, Sun And Sand Sports and Namshi.com