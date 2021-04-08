Ramadan 2021: Best Iftar dine-in experiences in Dubai

With the Holy Month of Ramadan being just around the corner, the spirit of togetherness is in the air. And where there are festivities, there is food. While Ramadan signifies a period of prayer and reflection, the daily fasting rituals are concluded by Iftar – a meal that breaks the fast at sunset each day, making for a perfect occasion for families to come together and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan. When it comes to the ultimate Iftar experience, this city is spoilt for choice.

The Garden

Break your fast at an urban location, surrounded by the glitz and glam of the city. With comfortable sofa seating, metal pitfires, soft Arabic music in the background and olive trees surrounding you, the place makes for the perfect spot to relax and unwind.

Location: Address Downtown

Price: Dh 250 per person

Ewaan

The signature restaurant at Palace Downtown is a dazzling combination of authentic Middle Eastern vibes and a dynamic ambience, that essays the festive spirit of Ramadan. Their sumptuous spread and international buffet comprises an extravaganza of an iftar experience.

Location: Palace Downtown

Price: Dh260 per person

Origins

Bringing in the nostalgia of Ramadan in its setting and meals, Origins has a wide-range of traditional festive meals, including the Ramadan staples, such as Lamb Ouzi, Dawoud Basha, Fish Harra and more.

Location: Vida Emirates Hills

Price: Dh180

(Dh 155 for first week)

Constellation Ballroom

Celebrate a complete iftar experience, under the dreamy setting of the Constellation Ballroom, with all-encompassing oud notes and a delicious spread of exquisite festive dishes that are freshly served.

Location: Address Dubai Marina

Price: Dh199 per person

Bombay Borough

The zesty indo-chic curries at Bombay Borough are sure to spruce up your iftar game. The restaurant serves a unique version of Indian mezze, kebabs, biryani, Ramadan drinks and a lot more.

Location: Dubai International Financial Centre

Price: Dh199 per person

Farzi Café

Farzi Café, known for its fusion take on South-Asian cuisine, is sure to go an extra mile, to create an unconventional yet mouth-watering iftar experience. They have an array of sharing platters, hot soups, kebab dishes and Ramadan-special dessert options that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Price: Dh149 per person

Twenty9 Café & Lounge

Enjoy a true-blue iftar experience with the panoramic views of the city and a laidback ambience. Twenty9 Café and Lounge has a range of à la carte dishes, including Ramadan staples and a choice of shishas. The place also offers a selection of boardgames, making it an ideal way to unwind with your family.

Location: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel

Prices vary

Anise

Enjoy the iftar experience with tradtional Levantine cuisine as well as North African and international meal options at Anise. With eight live cooking stations, you and your loved ones are sure to enjoy the celebratory spirit of Ramadan with freshly-cooked meals and a premium dining experience.

Location: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh225 per person

