Places with the yummiest churros in the UAE

Cheat day coming up? Or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth? Or yearning to enjoy a dessert that is crunchy on the outside and warm and fluffy inside? Time for you to try this Spanish dessert fried to perfection. Churros is what you need and we bring you a list of the best churros you can get here in the UAE!

Choco churro cafe

As the name suggests, this place definitely specialises in this crunchy yummy goodness called churros. From classic churros, mini churros and churro sticks, this cafe also serves ice cream in a churro cup. Their Almond Churros served with your choice of dipping sauce is so good it will have you wanting more.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Average Cost: Dh90

Churros cafe

Visit this cute little cafe for some churros and you won’t be disappointed. The dip options with your crunchy warm churros here at Churros Cafe is amazing. You can choose from a list of hazelnut Nutella, lotus, pistachio and so much more along with some milkshakes, coffees and other dessert options.

Location: Zawaya walk, Sharjah. Al Bahar corniche, Abu Dhabi.

Average Cost: Dh60

Molten chocolate cafe

This cafe is a dessert lover’s dream. Molten Chocolate Cafe has a huge variety of dessert options and each one of them are worth a try. Like everything else they offer, their classic churros served with rich Belgian chocolate with ice cream on the side is droolworthy.

Location: Al Majaz, Sharjah.

Average Cost: Dh150

Churros Cone Cafe

This hidden gem is a must try. The variety of churros they have in the menu will have you drooling. They have the classic churros, churros with a sundae, stuffed mini churros and so much more! Time to go and try this cafe’s take on this Spanish dessert.

Location: Al Warqa

Average Cost: Dh70

Churros time

A cute little cafe located in the heart of Sharjah serves this delightful, crunchy Spanish delicacy. You can enjoy some delicious churros along with some great drink options from their menu, like iced coffees, milkshakes and mojitos. Their churros are so fresh you just can’t have enough.

Location: University city, Sharjah

Average Cost: Dh85

Tortuga

Want to enjoy a sumptuous Mexican meal and wrap it up with the best crunchy churros? Tortuga is your place to go. Set in the beautiful Madinat Jumeirah, this eatery serves the best churros with a drizzle of cinnamon, and chocolate and caramel sauce on the side. Doesn’t that sound just perfect?

Location: Madinat Jumeirah

Average: Dh430