Greek-anza: Best Greek restaurants in Dubai

Cooked with the finest ingredients in the world, the Greeks have always believed in the power of fresh, healthy foods that truly capture the essence of the Athenian experience. Using olive oil, fresh fruits and vegetables along with a meaty mix, the perfect Greek dish creates a delicious harmony with the scent of their rich flavours, transporting you to the streets of Greek towns. And right here in Dubai, with a variety of Greek restaurants open across the city, you will enjoy a genuine experience of Athenian foods, made with love. Here are our top picks of Greek restaurants you must try in Dubai.

Aiza

Centred on white and blue hues, Aiza restaurant is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea. They offer a wide range of authentic Greek foods like kalamata olives, feta cheese and, of course, their famous traditional souvlaki, which gets served live at your table.

Price: Dh560

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Elia

With calming lights of candles and soft music, the romantic atmosphere at Elia makes it a truly exciting experience for sharing intimate moments with family and friends. It has its own regular crowd, but the place is welcome for all Greek-food lovers.

Price: Dh245

Location: Mankhool

OPA

From Zorba dance to smashing plates, the charming Opa restaurant offers a full Greek dining experience. The place is garnished with a mixture of beautiful flowers and leafy plants that reach up to the roof and create an artistic view of a Greek setting.

Price: Dh500

Location: Trade Centre

Gaia

The newly opened terrace at Gaia combines a special Greek style along with soft and simple Mediterranean style. Once you arrive, you will be amazed by the relaxing white interior that soothes your mind and soul. If you’re looking for authentic, fine quality Greek dishes, then Gaia is your go-to restaurant.

Price: Dh450

Location: DIFC

Fish Beach Taverna

The Fish Beach Taverna is certainly a must visit when you are in Dubai. The beautiful sea view along with the hanging lights that shine through the swaying palm trees make this restaurant an exceptional place. It offers a variety of fresh seafood that are served in open air.

Price: Dh250

Location: Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina