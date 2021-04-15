Festive treats: The best kunafa spots in Dubai

If you live anywhere in the Middle East, chances are, you’ve already stumbled upon this rich Arabic delicacy. Kunafa, Kanafa, Kanafeh, or however else you wish to pronounce the name of this rich Middle Eastern treat, is a local favourite during celebrations and festivities like Ramadan, signifying happy times. The shredded filo pastry, dipped in a sugar-based syrup, layered with cheese, or a variation of nuts and clotted cream, oozes the rich Levantine culture through a burst of traditional flavours and will surely top your list of must-try sweets in the region.

Just Kunafa

Any variation of this traditional delicacy you can possibly think of — from kunafa ice creams to kunafa with Nutella to traditional kunafa, they’ve got it. Contrary to their name, they even serve a wide variety of delectable baklavas. And to top that, their desserts are sourced from fresh ingredients and are free from any preservatives.

Location: Downtown

Graffiti Kunafa

When it comes to your sweet tooth, this dessert parlour is the whole shebang. Bringing in an amalgamation of tastes from Arabia, ranging from Turkish, Palestinian and other Middle Eastern variations of this dessert, this place not only covers the traditional flavours but also offers a spin on various modern desserts.

Location: Jumeirah 3

Al Baba Sweets

Being one of the leading Arabic sweet shops in the Middle East, Al Baba is known for its promising consistency, with some of the best Arabic sweets featuring in its exhaustive menu. Their kunafa varieties, like cheese kunafa or the kunafa ashta bun, are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Location: Al Wasl

Al Samadi Sweets

Serving us ‘the true taste of Arabic sweets since 1872’, Al Samadi is a well-known name amongst local households. Whether you’re craving an authentic kunafa or any other Arabic treat like a baklava, katayef or an assortment of all these and more, the sweet shop has got you covered.

Location: Deira

Papa Kanafa

Living up to its name, Papa Kanafa offers over 25 versions of this Arabic sweet. With bestselling flavours like lotus and kinder kunafa, the desserts can be easily added to the Instagram hall of dessert fame with their fantastic presentation. In addition, their

Umm Ali is a must-try for dessert lovers.

Location: Al Barsha

Project Kunafa

Going by their hashtag #yallakunafa, this is the go-to spot to end all your kunafa cravings. Whether a pit stop on your long drives or for a relaxing dine-in experience, in addition to mouth-watering Arabic desserts, Project Kunafa also has a full-fledged menu filled with delicious meals, including their famous ka’ak.

Location: Mirdif

ILA Restaurant and Cafe

Whether you’re a dessert junkie, a veggie, a meat lover or a foodie all around, this place has something for everyone. In addition to their creamy kunafa spreads, Ila also serves innovative vegan desserts,

to go with their extensive

range of authentic Lebanese cuisine.

Location: Umm Hurair

CZN Burak

This restaurant, run by the ’gram-famous Turkish chef and restaurateur, Burak Özdemir, needs no introduction. It comes as no surprise that they offer some of the most delicious Arabic sweets, including an authentic rendition of creamy kunafa, served with an elaborate menu comprising sumptuous Turkish delights.

Location: Downtown

