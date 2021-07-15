Eid Al Adha 2021: Best UAE food deals to try this long weekend

It’s almost time for the festivities to begin. No celebration is complete without a hearty meal and these restaurants have got you covered with some delicious deals. Time to dress up, enjoy some scrumptious food and take cute pictures for the ’gram.

Al Nafoorah

Enjoy your Eid break by indulging in some authentic Lebanese food. Al Nafoorah is offering the perfect family brunch this Eid Al Adha on July 23, from noon to 3:30pm. The restaurant boasts an amazing location and an exhaustive menu, with a great variety of classic, grilled dishes.

Price: Starting from Dh195

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Bistro des Arts

Who doesn’t love weekend brunches? Bistro des Arts has decided to extend the weekend brunch from July 20 to July 24 in the spirit of Eid Al Adha. This definitely makes the Eid break even more enjoyable. Relish some French delicacies and cheesy pastries served at the buffet from 10am to 3pm.

Price: Starting from Dh119

Location: Dubai Marina

Khayal, Marriott Al Forsan

Dress up and get ready to stuff yourself with the amazing variety of dishes at Marriott Al Forsan’s lunch and dinner buffet, dining in their award-winning restaurant, Khayal. Enjoy a great spread of international cuisine with traditional Eid dishes. This buffet is available on the first and second day of Eid.

Price: Dh199

Location: Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

Al Hadheerah, Bab Al Shams

Eid dinner under the stars? This restaurant will complete your Eid festivities by offering you a scrumptious spread of Arabian dishes, on a starry night, in the desert. Enjoy this buffet along with live music, horse shows and live cooking stations. Definitely an experience to remember. Available throughout Eid Al Adha, from 7pm to midnight.

Price: Dh325

Location: Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Urban Kitchen

Great news for everyone celebrating this Eid in the capital, Abu Dhabi. One of the most famous places for brunches has offered to cater to your Eid brunch needs. Urban Kitchen at Dusit Thani hotel will be hosting a spectacular Eid brunch buffet on the first two days of Eid Al Adha. Make sure to avail this opportunity.

Price: Starting from Dhs135

Location: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi

Dhaba Lane

Ready for some delicious South Asian food? Dhaba Lane is an authentic North Indian ‘dhaba’-style restaurant, bringing in the right flavours and spices for a perfect traditional meal. This Eid Al Adha, Dhaba Lane is offering a special set menu from July 18 to July 24, so make sure you go and try it.

Price: Dh100

Location: Al Karama and Garhoud, Dubai