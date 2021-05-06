Eid 2021: Best restaurant offers in the UAE

Eid is just around the corner! And during this time, it’s great to have the perfect vacation with your family and loved ones. Away from the hustle and bustle, you can celebrate Eid with stunning views and lip-smacking delicacies. Whether it is for a staycation or just a day out with your family, hotels and resorts across the UAE offer the best deals during this festive time. Here are our top picks for the greatest offers this Eid

Ewaan

With the sounds of melodic oud music that permeate the evening air, celebrate Eid with your loved ones at Ewaan. They provide an incredible setting overlooking a gorgeous view of the Burj Khalifa. With a delightful buffet, your day will become memorable.

Location: Palace Downtown, Dubai

Joe’s Backyard

With its gorgeous view of the Dubai skyline, this restaurant is ideal for celebrating Eid with your family and close friends. The extensive menu offers a wide range of starters and incredible main course dishes like Joe’s Half Jerk Chicken. Location: Holiday Inn Festival City, Dubai

Aseelah

Located at the heart of old Dubai, Aseelah combines modernity with a touch of traditional Emirati interiors that will take you on an exceptional journey. With its authentic cuisine, you will celebrate Eid with your loved ones in the classic Middle eastern style.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai

Sapore

The cosy setting at Sapore is the perfect place for newlyweds and small families to spend a relaxing vacation this Eid. With a variety of authentic Italian dishes cooked by the finest chefs, this restaurant will turn your dining experience into a unique one.

Location: Le Meridien, Fujairah

Li Jiang

The street food brunch at Li Jiang will certainly make your experience extraordinary. They offer classics from Southeast Asia, including Korean BBQ, peking duck, sushi and fried noodles along with an extensive list of special Asian-inspired drinks.

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Abu Dhabi

Imperium

This luxurious restaurant will certainly make you feel a little fancier. If you want to treat your family to a royal experience, then Imperium is your place. With the perfect dining-setting, your day shall be like no other.

Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai

The Copper Lobster

Featuring a market-style display room with a fresh daily seafood catch, you’ll indulge yourself with the most-delicious Omani lobsters while contemplating the natural beauty and endless hues of Fujairah’s beaches.

Location: Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Dubai

Peppermill

This Indian style restaurant combines traditional recipes with a modern touch. For all Indian food lovers, this place should be on top of their list. With distinctive, fine quality flavours, PepperMill will make for an amazing evening of Eid celebrations.

Location: Jannah Hotel, Abu Dhabi