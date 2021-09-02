Best, most delicious pizza joints in the UAE

Pizza. Also known as one true love! This Italian goodness is almost everyone’s favourite and you can’t blame anyone. I mean hot and crispy dough with stringy cheese and any sort of topping you can imagine. Sounds like the perfect combination. Whether you want to chill at home and order some pizza or go out to enjoy this dreamy dish, we bring you the list you’ve been looking for.

Pitfire pizza

Watch your favourite pizza cook right in front of you. Pitfire Pizza is there to satisfy your craving for the most authentic pizza you can find. The hot crispy thin crust cooked to perfection with marinara sauce, cheese and more toppings of your choice. Sounds just about right. You also need to try the famous garlic knots served here!

Location: Time Out Market and JLT , Dubai

Average cost (for two): Dh140

Papa John’s

Your favourite neighbourhood pizza joint! Whether you want to go out and enjoy some pizza or just chill at home and have delicious fresh hot pizza delivered at home, Papa John’s has it all! This is one of the most popular and much loved joints for some delicious pizza.

Location: Multiple branches across the UAE

Average cost (for two): Dh90

The Pizza club

A recent hyped-up pizza joint is taking the pizza game to another level. Their pink interior and pink pizza boxes will definitely satisfy your ‘gram needs! If you’re a fan of the TV show Friends, you will love their Friends-theme pizzas. Our favourite part: they leave you cute little messages on your pizza boxes.

Location: Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Average cost (for two): Dh180

Jamie’s Pizzeria

This place will not disappoint, especially because it’s the brainchild of a celebrity chef. Jamie’s Pizzeria has pizzas for all moods and occasions. Enjoy some delicious authentic pizzas with the perfect dough and toppings made in traditional Neapolitan style. Enjoy the artisan dough that’s hand stretched, topped with big flavours and baked to perfection.

Location: JLT, Dubai

Average cost (for two): Dh225

Pizza express

Bringing you classic and authentic Italian pizza and fulfilling your cravings, Pizza Express has some amazing flavours to choose from. You can get them delivered or enjoy them at the restaurant. You can visit the Jazz@PizzaExpress branch to have a great time with some classic tunes delivered by world class musicians.

Location: Multiple branches across the UAE

Average cost (for two): Dh235

Motorino Pizzeria

This New York pizza joint in Dubai has been a massive hit. This pizza place is famous and loved by the crowd for all the right reasons. The dough is made in a traditional two-day rising method that makes it bubbly from the inside and fresh and crispy from the outside. If you’re a pizza lover, this pizza joint is a must try!

Location: JBR, Dubai

Average cost (for two): Dh325