HOME > WKND > Listicles

Best Italian restaurants in the UAE 2021

Menna Ali
Filed on May 13, 2021

There is no doubt that Italian food can satisfy your weekly food cravings. From Neapolitan pizza to scrumptious bolognese, with a hint of fresh basil and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, the delightful Italian experience is a foodie’s dream. Right here in the UAE, you can try out some of the finest Italian eateries, to get a taste of the authentic European cuisine at its best. Here are our best picks if you want to get a true taste of Italy...

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Who can forget the iconic scene of Julia Roberts from Eat, Pray, Love, when she couldn’t resist the smell of fresh Neapolitan pizza! Well, now you can enjoy this delightful experience too, at the famous Italian restaurant L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, where Julia Roberts had her now-famous pizza slice.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh290

Mezzaluna

The classic aristocratic setting of Mezzaluna will make you want to come back every time. Their specially-made dishes with fantastic presentation truly captures the authentic Italian experience. From their premium burrata to the deliciously-sauced lamb tagliatelle, you’ll be transported to the heart of Rome within a blink of an eye.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh280

Il Ristorante Niko Romito

When you hear Bvlgari, you can’t think of something other than fancy, lavish and modern. Luxury hotels have cemented their place at the heart of Dubai, to introduce the finest and most famous restaurants. At Bvlgari Hotel & Resort, you can have a taste of the authentic Italian experience with premium dishes that cannot be found anywhere else.

Location: Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Price: Dh760

Villa Toscana

With its captivating Italian theme and friendly staff, your dining experience at Villa Toscana will be memorable. And the relaxing view of Abu Dhabi corniche is an added advantage to all the diners. The menu ranges from creamy seafood risottos to the perfectly made gnocchi and their fresh home-made bread, transporting you to the fragrant streets of Italy.

Location: The St. Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh485

Roberto’s

This classic Italian eatery has been one of the oldest in Dubai and certainly favoured by many Italian foodies. The place has an ideal setting for quick catch-ups and business lunches, with newly refurbished terrace that overlooks the glorious view of the Burj Khalifa. From plant-based dishes to classic Tuna tartare, risottos, and melanzane, the menu has something for everyone.

Location: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh550

Piaceri Da Gustare

With its relaxing setting, Piaceri Da Gustare has a unique and contemporary design coupled with classic and modern Italian cuisine. This is a great place for a day out with your family, away from your hectic daily routines. The restaurant offers a wide range of delectable dishes that are complemented by modern interiors, making for an aesthetic ambience.

Location: Hilton Ras al-Khaimah Beach Resort

Price: Dh355




 
 
khaleejtimes

Ramadan 2021

UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for gatherings, parties

null votes | 11 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-Dubai airfare

null votes | 11 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Covid-19: UAE suspends flights from four countries

null votes | 10 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Emirates sets up Dubai-India airbridge for urgent relief items

null votes | 9 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals

null votes | 9 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Technology

WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline on privacy policy

null votes | 8 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Mosques, musallahs across UAE host...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE Eid Al Fitr prayer rules: Here’s...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates opens aid bridge...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Emirates opens aid bridge to India
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes