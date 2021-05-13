Best Italian restaurants in the UAE 2021

There is no doubt that Italian food can satisfy your weekly food cravings. From Neapolitan pizza to scrumptious bolognese, with a hint of fresh basil and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, the delightful Italian experience is a foodie’s dream. Right here in the UAE, you can try out some of the finest Italian eateries, to get a taste of the authentic European cuisine at its best. Here are our best picks if you want to get a true taste of Italy...

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Who can forget the iconic scene of Julia Roberts from Eat, Pray, Love, when she couldn’t resist the smell of fresh Neapolitan pizza! Well, now you can enjoy this delightful experience too, at the famous Italian restaurant L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, where Julia Roberts had her now-famous pizza slice.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh290

Mezzaluna

The classic aristocratic setting of Mezzaluna will make you want to come back every time. Their specially-made dishes with fantastic presentation truly captures the authentic Italian experience. From their premium burrata to the deliciously-sauced lamb tagliatelle, you’ll be transported to the heart of Rome within a blink of an eye.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh280

Il Ristorante Niko Romito

When you hear Bvlgari, you can’t think of something other than fancy, lavish and modern. Luxury hotels have cemented their place at the heart of Dubai, to introduce the finest and most famous restaurants. At Bvlgari Hotel & Resort, you can have a taste of the authentic Italian experience with premium dishes that cannot be found anywhere else.

Location: Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Price: Dh760

Villa Toscana

With its captivating Italian theme and friendly staff, your dining experience at Villa Toscana will be memorable. And the relaxing view of Abu Dhabi corniche is an added advantage to all the diners. The menu ranges from creamy seafood risottos to the perfectly made gnocchi and their fresh home-made bread, transporting you to the fragrant streets of Italy.

Location: The St. Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh485

Roberto’s

This classic Italian eatery has been one of the oldest in Dubai and certainly favoured by many Italian foodies. The place has an ideal setting for quick catch-ups and business lunches, with newly refurbished terrace that overlooks the glorious view of the Burj Khalifa. From plant-based dishes to classic Tuna tartare, risottos, and melanzane, the menu has something for everyone.

Location: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh550

Piaceri Da Gustare

With its relaxing setting, Piaceri Da Gustare has a unique and contemporary design coupled with classic and modern Italian cuisine. This is a great place for a day out with your family, away from your hectic daily routines. The restaurant offers a wide range of delectable dishes that are complemented by modern interiors, making for an aesthetic ambience.

Location: Hilton Ras al-Khaimah Beach Resort

Price: Dh355