This week, we bring you a list of the best burger joints in the UAE. A list that everyone needs and a list that is difficult to put together because of all the exceptional burger options we have here right in the country. Up for some comfort food? Or need the best meal for your cheat day? This is a list of some of the best burger joints in Dubai with meaty and non-meaty options.

PICKL

A burger like no other! From amazing meaty beef patty to their potato buns that soak up juices with the special homemade pickles, PICKL doesn’t only have amazing beef and chicken options but their ‘beyond burger’ is the best meat alternative burger.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: JLT, Madinat Badr, Deira

Average cost: Dh120

HIGH JOINT

This homegrown burger joint has taken the burger game to a different level! They have kept their menu limited and short, but everything on it is definitely something to rave about. If you still haven’t tried this place, you’re definitely missing out.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Al Khawaneej, Al Manara

Average cost: Dh130

UGLY BURGER

A recently opened burger joint, this trending place is worth the hype for the food matches up to the expectations. The amazing variety of burgers, fries and sides will have you drooling. The bun, the meat, the sauces, everything fits just perfectly.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Dubai Media City

Average cost: Dh110

BLACK TAP

A classic burger joint you need to try. I’m sure you’ve heard all about their popular crazy milkshakes but they also have old-school, NYC-inspired burger options that you will love. The portion size is amazing.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Jumeirah, Mall of emirates, Dubai mall

Average cost: Dh225

BARE BURGER

Whether you’re a meat lover, a veggie-head, or a gluten-hater, this is your place to hang out. You can count on Bare Burger to serve you what you need and what you crave. They have all the local, organic burgers, shakes, salads, fries, and sides your earth-loving mouths can handle.Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: La Mer

Average cost: AED 170

SHAKE SHACK

A classic favourite. A trip to Shake Shack is guaranteed to satisfy your classic burger cravings. Grab your fave burger, with a side of fries and shake and you’ll have the best time ever. The new summer menu is perfect if you’re a lover of burgers and BBQ.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Mall of Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha

Average cost: Dh110