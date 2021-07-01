HOME > WKND > Listicles

Best burger joints in the UAE

Fatima Khurram/Dubai
Filed on July 1, 2021

This week, we bring you a list of the best burger joints in the UAE. A list that everyone needs and a list that is difficult to put together because of all the exceptional burger options we have here right in the country. Up for some comfort food? Or need the best meal for your cheat day? This is a list of some of the best burger joints in Dubai with meaty and non-meaty options.

PICKL

A burger like no other! From amazing meaty beef patty to their potato buns that soak up juices with the special homemade pickles, PICKL doesn’t only have amazing beef and chicken options but their ‘beyond burger’ is the best meat alternative burger.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: JLT, Madinat Badr, Deira

Average cost: Dh120

HIGH JOINT

This homegrown burger joint has taken the burger game to a different level! They have kept their menu limited and short, but everything on it is definitely something to rave about. If you still haven’t tried this place, you’re definitely missing out.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Al Khawaneej, Al Manara

Average cost: Dh130

UGLY BURGER

A recently opened burger joint, this trending place is worth the hype for the food matches up to the expectations. The amazing variety of burgers, fries and sides will have you drooling. The bun, the meat, the sauces, everything fits just perfectly.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Dubai Media City

Average cost: Dh110

BLACK TAP

A classic burger joint you need to try. I’m sure you’ve heard all about their popular crazy milkshakes but they also have old-school, NYC-inspired burger options that you will love. The portion size is amazing.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Jumeirah, Mall of emirates, Dubai mall

Average cost: Dh225

BARE BURGER

Whether you’re a meat lover, a veggie-head, or a gluten-hater, this is your place to hang out. You can count on Bare Burger to serve you what you need and what you crave. They have all the local, organic burgers, shakes, salads, fries, and sides your earth-loving mouths can handle.Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: La Mer

Average cost: AED 170

SHAKE SHACK

A classic favourite. A trip to Shake Shack is guaranteed to satisfy your classic burger cravings. Grab your fave burger, with a side of fries and shake and you’ll have the best time ever. The new summer menu is perfect if you’re a lover of burgers and BBQ.

Option for vegetarians: Available

Location: Mall of Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha

Average cost: Dh110




 
 
khaleejtimes

Energy

UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced

null votes | 29 June 2021

khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

KT Morning Chat: UAE's ban on arrivals from 4 countries until July 21, says Etihad

87 votes | 30 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes