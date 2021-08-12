Best board game cafes in the UAE

Want to chill with your friends and family at a nice cafe over good food and some fun board games? wknd. brings you a list of top board game cafes in the UAE. A perfect way to hang out this summer, to eat, chill, play some games and have a blast!

The Six — Board game cafe

A spectacular Burj Khalifa view, delicious food and a variety of board games. Six Cafe has it all. You can have one of the game gurus there to help you learn all sorts of new games. Doesn’t that sound amazing?

Location: Downtown Dubai

Average Cost (two people): Dh200

Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe

This really is the perfect place to ‘unwind’. It offers 800+ board games that you can play and purchase. Classic games like Uno, Monopoly, Taboo are complementary, with others charged per hour.

Location: Hessa street, Al Barsha, Dubai;

Average Cost (two people): Dh140

Hive board game cafe

This multi-concept space is a must-visit. The cafe includes a wide range of board games, hundreds of books and different events and art workshops happening on a regular basis. This place is the perfect spot to hang out and socialise. They even have monthly membership plans for all board game lovers!

Location: The Greens, Dubai

Average Cost (two people): Dh125

Charade

A perfect hangout spot to beat the heat this summer that is all about food, games, art and having a good time. Enjoy hours of entertainment alongside gourmet burgers, refreshing drinks and signature milkshakes. You can choose any game you want to play from the shelves.

Location: Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai

Average Cost (two people): Dh190

Racks board games cafe

A perfect space for you to gather with your friends and family to chill and play some fun games. You can try and learn all sorts of new board games here through their game masters. This cozy place will keep you busy for hours and also offers a great menu for food and drinks to keep your stomachs satisfied.

Location: Maliha Road, Sharjah

Average Cost (two people): Dh140

The Workshop

A cozy cafe with a spectacular art gallery, workshops and events. This is a great place to munch on some delicious food and unwind with some games. They offer a great variety of games that include Pictionary, Upwards, Guess Who, Autospace, 300 Revenge Burger Puzzle, and many more.

Location: Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Average Cost (two people): Dh130