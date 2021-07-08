Eid Al Adha 2021: Best staycation deals in the UAE

Still don’t know how to spend your upcoming long Eid break? wknd.’s got you covered. Here is a list of not only the best but our favourite staycation deals in UAE. Can’t travel? No problem! These getaways are perfect to have an amazing vacation while still being close to home. Unwind and relax with these amazing offers, enjoy a night out in a cozy hotel room and spend the day in the pool or at the beach to beat the heat. A plus point, all these hotels observe strict safety measures.

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

White sandy beaches and turquoise blue water sounds just about right to have a fantastic time with your family and friends. Get ready to have a good time and spend a relaxing Eid break at Ajman Saray.

OFFER: Book two rooms and get a whopping 50 per cent off on the second room.

PRICE: Dh900 onwards

OFFER VALIDITY: Jul 19-Jul 27

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Need a relaxing vacay? Hilton Dubai won’t only fulfill your staycation needs but also give you a self-care experience when you book a room with them with their beauty sleep experience box that has some amazing products you can use, thanks to their collaboration with TishTash.

OFFER: Receive a free ‘Beauty Sleep Experience Box’ when you book a staycation as Hilton collaborates with TishTash.

PRICE: From Dh950

OFFER VALIDITY: July 19-Jul 23

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy the stunning views of the Palm and relaxing beaches that Waldorf Astoria has to offer. Their current offer is great if you just want to spend some quality time with your family as they offer some fun activities for your kids when you book a stay with them.

OFFER: Book one of the Waldorf family rooms or suites to take advantage of the ‘Family Time’ package where kids up to 16 years old dine for free and take advantage of different activities.

PRICE: Dh850 onwards

OFFER VALIDITY: Until Sep 30

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Abu Dhabi

A beautiful Arabian style hotel overlooking the Eastern Mangrove Lagoon National Park. Enjoy the spectacular views in your chic, cozy rooms with balconies on your next staycation only at Anantara Eastern Mangrove hotel. Make sure to avail their ongoing offer and make your Eid break a memorable one.

OFFER: Enjoy 25 per cent savings on food and beverage (excluding in-room dining and afternoon tea), Anantara Spa credit of Dh200, a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category and late check-out until 4pm

PRICE: Dh795 onwards

OFFER VALIDITY: Until 20 December

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

Unwind and relax on the serene sandy beaches and swim to beat the heat. You can also use their swimming pools (8 pools) that are carefully sanitised following the Covid-19 rules and regulations. Rixos Bab Al Bahr also has a children’s water park that your kids can enjoy.

OFFER: 20 per cent off during the week and 15 per cent off on the weekend.

PRICE: Dh800 onwards

OFFER VALIDITY: Ongoing

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Serene relaxing beaches, a cozy hotel room, and some yummy food. Literally all you need to have the perfect staycation. If you still don’t know what to do for the upcoming Eid break, book yourself a staycation at Fairmont Fujairah Beach resort and avail the ongoing offer.

OFFER: Book online on their website to get a 15 per cent off best available rates

PRICE: Dh549 onwards

OFFER VALIDITY: Ongoing