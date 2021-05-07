HOME > WKND

Less heat, more style

Nisthula Nagarajan
Filed on May 7, 2021 | Last updated on May 31, 2021 at 12.10 pm

LuLu launches its affordable and sizzling 2021 summer collection

As warmer weather begins to rule the country's hemisphere, one of the UAE's leading retailers, LuLu, has introduced its latest range of fashion essentials for the hot season across its hypermarkets. This summer, style and function are combined in the newest collection for all ages, for every budget and every occasion. Available at affordable price points, the clothing and accessories selection from both in-house and partner brands are designed and produced for LuLu's value-conscious customer base.

Nishad P A, director - department stores of LuLu Group, said: "We are super excited to showcase our new and trendy collection of garments and accessories. Each of the products has been carefully designed and sourced from some of the best manufacturers around the world. The focus has been primarily on comfort and value for money while keeping it trendy."

From casual to formal, classy to edgy, LuLu's all-new collection comes in a brilliant combination of street style themes and beach-inspired looks, which boast staple prints and colour hues like florals, urban safari, neon touch, and much more from the latest trends. Keeping the at-home routine as the 'new normal' these days, it also provides relaxed or lazy-day dressing pieces and functional wearables.

Apart from garments and footwear, trendy ladies handbags and premium eyewear have been introduced as sun protection essentials and on-the-go style. Moreover, the collection under 'LuLu Celebrate' brings traditional wear to the spotlight with its intricately designed churidars and saris for special festivals.

LuLu's summer collection is available across stores in the UAE.

 




 
 
