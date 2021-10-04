UAE: Free pizzas for teachers announced

Domino's will be giving away thousands of pizzas for free to educators to celebrate the World Teacher's Day on October 5.

Expo 2020 Dubai's 'official pizza provider' will gift 15,000 pizzas to teachers in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Eligible teachers will be chosen through an "interactive" two-day social media campaign on Domino's Pizza channels. This will run on October 5 and 6. Teachers from the region can avail their free pizza by following a few steps and sending their teacher's badge through DM on the pizza chain's Instagram account.

"It goes without saying that during the pandemic, like everything else, it has been a hugely challenging time to be a teacher. They have a huge task and responsibility to educate the new generation, and we felt like this was a chance to really show the teaching community that we value them," said Shobhit Tandon, chief operating officer, Domino's international markets at Alamar Foods.

"There are so many vital sectors that don't always get the credit they deserve. So, this year in the wake of the pandemic, it felt like it's important to show these noble members of the community that we really appreciate them."