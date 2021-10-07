6 best places to satisfy your biryani cravings

A pot of piping hot biryani can mend your mood and make your day in more ways than one. The dish, which has been passed over for generations, is an assimilation of the cultural nuances, regional appetite and ethnic flavours that blend to culminate into a magical eating experience. From the traditional Dum Pukht that is slow-cooked in a clay pot on a wood fire or Mughlai biryani that is seasoned with nuts and raisins to Kolkata biryani to Bombay biryani and Pakistani Sindhi biryani, this is one dish that will let you discover its subtle flavours and aroma every time you relish it.

Student Biryani

If you are looking for a sumptuous budget biryani meal, head to this popular Pakistani biryani joint, and you will want to keep coming back for more. Not only biryani lovers, this place is heaven for haleem, grilled kebabs and fish lovers. What’s more? They serve student meal deals as well.

Location: Al Barsha South, Al Karama

Average cost: (for two) Dh75

Jaffer Bhai’s

Well-known as ‘King of Bombay Biryani’, this chain of delectable cuisine not only brings to your table the authentic Mumbai biryani taste but also a perfect blend of spices, aromatic rice and succulent meat in the form of dum biryani. Head to this heaven for unforgettable biryani — a lavish spread of fragrant rice and juicy meat, skilfully put together with select spices and herbs.

Location: Al Karama, Al Barsha

Average cost: (for two) Dh140

Pak Liyari

If you want to get a taste of some sumptuous Pakistani-style biryani, this place will leave your appetite satiated. Relish juicy, marinated chunks of mutton and chicken biryani while gazing at the maze of streets in Meena Bazaar. Great value for money, they serve only chicken and mutton biryani but are surely one of the best in town.

Location: Multiple

Average cost: (for two) Dh50

Arsalan

This restaurant subtly reinvents classic handmade biryani. You will get an authentic taste of Kolkata biryani, which has a sweet tinge, is lighter in spices and charcoal-grilled potato is an integral ingredient. The yellow-orange rice is infused with saffron, nutmeg and kewra (rose water). Try their Mutton Lucknowi biryani, Egg biryani or Chicken biryani to address your biryani cravings.

Locations: Al Karama

Average cost: (for two) Dh105

Gazebo

Your biryani craving will only get intense here. Curating one of the most flavourful biryanis, they stand out for their marinated and chargrilled chicken or mutton pieces placed in the heap of saffron-infused rice, layered with their signature sauce and sealed in earthen pot. Some of the irresistibles from their ‘Basmati Ka Khazana’ menu are Murgh Nizami Biryani, Murgh Zafrani biryani, Tandoori Raan biryani.

Location: Multiple locations

Average cost: (for two) Dh130

Behrouz Biryani

This Persian-style delicacy will remind you of the Nizam’s Palace Kitchen. The royal biryani is garnished with chopped almonds, indispensable spices like cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. From Mutton Dum Pukht Shahi Biryani, Ghee Roast Chicken Shahi Biryani, Butter Chicken Dum Pukht Shahi Biryani and Chicken Afghani Biryani Shahi, there are many bestsellers on their menu.

Location: Multiple locations

Average cost: (for two) Dh70