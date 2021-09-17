5 best places in the UAE for delicious puddings

Boiled, baked, steamed or chilled, pudding is a rich dish that makes for the perfect dessert or even the savoury part of your meal. It can be your best bet for midnight hunger pangs, or a treat for guests or even just a relishing cup of frothy foamy dessert to be enjoyed while wrapped up in a cosy blanket. From rich chocolate to delicate cinnamon, saffron, fruity and nutty, puddings can take on a vast range of flavours and textures. wknd. brings you some of the must-try puddings

Graphics: Raja Choudhury