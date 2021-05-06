After a whole month of Ramadan fasting, getting back to your normal eating habits immediately can be a shock to your body and gut. So, you should modify your eating habits step by step, instead of suddenly overfeeding your body after a period of fasting.

Eid celebrations are known for having giant feasts that can often lead to overindulgence, which is very common during this time. However, this overconsumption can lead to many digestive problems like acidity, acid reflux, flatulence, stomach cramps, which can easily be avoided with a few precautions.

Here are some tricks and tips to prevent indigestion during Eid.

1. Drink a glass of fennel-ginger water before and after your meals. This will help promote digestion and prevent gas formation. Fennel, being high in fibre, and ginger, with its high anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, are great ways to prevent indigestion issues like bloating, gas and acidity.

2. Chew a sugar-free gum (a non-peppermint flavour) after meals. This can help stimulate saliva production and promote faster digestion, by increasing the movement of food from the stomach, into the small intestine quickly.

3. Eat like a bird. Eating small portions at small intervals will stop you from overeating and also prevent acid reflux. Overeating can lead to inflammation and scarring in the oesophagus.

4. Eat slowly and take smaller bites. It’s important to give enough time to the stomach, to signal the brain and to realise when you are full. Swallowing large chunks of food can increase the production of acid in the stomach, leading to severe acidity. Chewing your meal well can also prevent gas formation. So, make sure you take at least 20 minutes to finish your meals.

5. Don’t indulge in fried foods right after Ramadan fasting. Foods that are high in fats take longer to digest and can leave you feeling nauseous and uncomfortable. In some people, fatty foods can also lead to diarrhoea. Go for grilled, baked, sautéed or stir-fried foods and try to have a high fibre content in your meal, right after fasting.

6. Indulge in healthy probiotics to boost your gut health. Start your breakfast with one cup of low fat proactive yogurt, kefir or miso, to aid digestion.

7. Having early breakfast is a must. This will prevent overindulging later through the day. It’s important to pump up your metabolism and support the gut. Avoid citrus fruits like lime, tomato and orange juice on empty stomach, this will help to keep acid reflux and heartburn at bay.

8. Don’t load your meal with red meat. This takes longer to digest and is high in calories and fat. Always try to go for leaner cuts and veg protein.

9. Don’t take too many antacids. Antacids neutralise the stomach acids. Overuse of antacids slows down the digestion process and can expose the stomach to various harmful bacteria, leading to stomach infections. Try natural remedies like drinking ginger water, cumin water, fennel water, apple cider vinegar or chamomile tea.

