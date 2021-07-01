WKND Trending: Real talk, sad realities and some hilarious memes and tweets
Everything doing rounds on the internet. All found in this week’s Memesaab!
Staying Up Late is Sad:
You can always count on the internet to give it to you straight. Have you been staring at your phone a lot? Look at this relatable tweet.
staying up late is not even fun anymore, it's just sad.— Triiad (@triiadx) June 26, 2021
True Lies:
Speaking of relatable.
“omg i’m so sorry i’m just now seeing this” - me lying— °ª (@_whhy) June 26, 2021
The Case of the Missing Shirt:
Ever think about that shirt that went missing? Especially at 3 am? Yeah. Same.
when I randomly remember one of my shirts I haven’t seen in a while pic.twitter.com/ijrs7aRqSZ— Dee (@deeegash) June 23, 2021
SMH:
Here are some other 3 am thoughts that keep me awake.
when you remember that ur future depends on you. pic.twitter.com/jfqkCkIQJo— (@beIIapoarchh) June 26, 2021
Relatable Doggo:
I swear at some point of the day, I’m looking like this adorable doggo.
idk what this dog had been going through but same pic.twitter.com/nxQ4QkX5ol— Fiona (@Bliisswrld) June 23, 2021
What’s in a Name?
Ever met someone and couldn’t bring up the courage to … ask their name again? Turns out the internet has all kinds of stories about this. You CAN go to someone and ask them to repeat their name!
BREAKING: my husband was just talking to a casual acquaintance whose name he couldn’t remember, so he said “I’m sorry I forget your name?” and the guy told him his name. I didn’t know you could do that??— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) June 26, 2021
Life of a Foodie:
Also – this can’t just be me and the 28 thousand other people who liked this … right?
me being sad about my stomach then 5 minutes later pic.twitter.com/V2PGby9Z4Z— (@rexgemz) June 26, 2021
Accio Support Group:
But it’s ok – as long as you have someone who believes in you. Teacher appreciation time!
This. pic.twitter.com/CL2qO62z02— TeacherGoals (@teachergoals) June 26, 2021
Keepin’ it real:
But make sure all your wokism isn’t just performative.
Performative wokism in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/vc8YXLsv8i— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) June 23, 2021
Find of the Week:
The find of the week was this account. Oh my lungs hurt from laughing.
June 25, 2021
So there you have it folks. The top memes of the week. What were your favorites? Let us know!