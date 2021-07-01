WKND Trending: Real talk, sad realities and some hilarious memes and tweets

Staying Up Late is Sad:

You can always count on the internet to give it to you straight. Have you been staring at your phone a lot? Look at this relatable tweet.

staying up late is not even fun anymore, it's just sad. — Triiad (@triiadx) June 26, 2021

True Lies:

Speaking of relatable.

“omg i’m so sorry i’m just now seeing this” - me lying — °ª (@_whhy) June 26, 2021

The Case of the Missing Shirt:

Ever think about that shirt that went missing? Especially at 3 am? Yeah. Same.

when I randomly remember one of my shirts I haven’t seen in a while pic.twitter.com/ijrs7aRqSZ — Dee (@deeegash) June 23, 2021

SMH:

Here are some other 3 am thoughts that keep me awake.

when you remember that ur future depends on you. pic.twitter.com/jfqkCkIQJo — (@beIIapoarchh) June 26, 2021

Relatable Doggo:

I swear at some point of the day, I’m looking like this adorable doggo.

idk what this dog had been going through but same pic.twitter.com/nxQ4QkX5ol — Fiona (@Bliisswrld) June 23, 2021

What’s in a Name?

Ever met someone and couldn’t bring up the courage to … ask their name again? Turns out the internet has all kinds of stories about this. You CAN go to someone and ask them to repeat their name!

BREAKING: my husband was just talking to a casual acquaintance whose name he couldn’t remember, so he said “I’m sorry I forget your name?” and the guy told him his name. I didn’t know you could do that?? — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) June 26, 2021

Life of a Foodie:

Also – this can’t just be me and the 28 thousand other people who liked this … right?

me being sad about my stomach then 5 minutes later pic.twitter.com/V2PGby9Z4Z — (@rexgemz) June 26, 2021

Accio Support Group:

But it’s ok – as long as you have someone who believes in you. Teacher appreciation time!

Keepin’ it real:

But make sure all your wokism isn’t just performative.

Performative wokism in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/vc8YXLsv8i — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) June 23, 2021

Find of the Week:

The find of the week was this account. Oh my lungs hurt from laughing.

pic.twitter.com/SNbRh39NNa — Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) June 25, 2021

So there you have it folks. The top memes of the week. What were your favorites? Let us know!