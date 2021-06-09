WKND Fashion: Do you need a stylist in 2021?

It’s said that you can only trust your girlfriends for true-blue fashion advice, they’d tell you what’s working or not. Enter a stylist (a stranger, though a fashion professional) and we’re likely to feel edgy. In 2021, when the world is saving money and spending most of the time in PJs, why do I need to invest in a stylist? Also, a few of us might just have forgotten how to shop. “To save time, get styling advice, avoid crowds of people and busy malls, and yes, discover new trends,” says Vladimir Radojevic, co-founder and CEO, DRESOS, a new curated styling service that was launched in Dubai earlier this year. They offer styling services to Dubai residents in form of boxes that are delivered to customers’ homes, containing a set number of curated outfits that are based on each customer’s individual preferences.

Lucy Wildman, a fashion editor, stylist and consultant, simplifies the dilemma when she asks, “Have you ever opened your wardrobe, looked at all the clothes crammed in there and decided that you still have nothing to wear? You’re not alone. Most people have far too many clothes, with closets full of pieces that are either old, outdated, don’t fit them or remain unworn because their owner has no idea how to wear them. But a great stylist will ensure that getting dressed every day is never an ordeal.” Enter a stylist who will edit your wardrobe from top to toe, tell you what to keep, and what to get rid of — what to resell, what to donate to charity and what should be recycled at a textile bank. So, does that mean, I don’t really have to buy new stuff? “Assessing your lifestyle, career, body shape, budget and personal style goals, a stylist will identify the gaps in your wardrobe, and advise you about the items you need to create cohesive looks that work with what you already have, and if at all what you should invest in to elevate your look,” adds Wildman.

Whilst dealing with a stylist, are there any must-tells and must-nots? “Any parts of the body you wish to hide/highlight. What type of brands you like? Specifics about the lifestyle — how do you dress for every day and work. How adventurous you are about your new style,” says Radojevic. And what’s the one thing one shouldn’t? “Personal problems,” adds Radojevic. Ella Stapleton, founder, ALL’E Fashion Boutique, the Australian online fashion boutique that introduced a new home stylist-on-demand service earlier this year, says, “Don’t give a stylist a radical “no” before trying an outfit. It is important to think outside the box and try new looks, because the way something looks on a rack may surprise you when you wear it.” Well-said.

In these times, one can’t help but wonder how much are these services going to cost us? “Our service is free (no delivery or styling fee). The customer only pays for the price of the product (the same price as in physical stores) and keeps what they like and return the rest. Also, we charge the customer only at the end of the process (no advanced payment),” shares Radojevic, adding that DRESOS caters to men and women and within 48 hours you get your box. ALL’E personal styling service is for women aged 16 and above, and their all-inclusive styling package is priced at Dh300. It includes a personalised styling service plus one outfit of one’s choice.

So, do they save you time and money? “We’ve all been guilty of buying things we don’t need. But if you add up how much money you have spent on clothes, shoes and accessories that you’ve never worn, for whatever reason, the financials are terrifying,” says Wildman. Stapleton puts across a valid point when she says that other than for self-confidence and knowing what style of clothing is best suited for your body shape, you’d “save time walking around the mall or online shopping”. “Having a stylist come to you and with a variety of handpicked items for you and your body shape is so convenient, you don’t even need to leave the house,” she adds.

Last word? If in 2021, you are looking to hire a stylist, Wildman tells you why, “People often think that only the rich and famous have a personal stylist, but this is simply not the case. A personal stylist is just like any other professional you’d hire when you feel you can’t do the job yourself. If you can get a personal trainer to help you get in shape, an accountant to manage your finances, a cleaner to keep your house in order, why wouldn’t you hire a stylist to help you look your best in everything you wear?” Valid reasoning.

purva@khaleejtimes.com