HOME > WKND > Features

WKND Fashion: A peek into the season's hottest picks

Nisha Kundnani/Dubai
Filed on April 29, 2021


The Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al Jasmi, best known for dressing Beyonce, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians, embodies top glamour with this white capedress

Model Sanaa Choksi’s beautiful Indian colour lends a graceful balance of the visual beauty of the Middle East

In Renu Oberoi’s luxury jewellery world, emeralds are a girl’s best friend

As scorching (and beautiful) as the Arabian summer can be, here’s finding the sweet spot in the ultimate mood board of the season

Well into the second summer of the pandemic and we can’t help but dream of getting away as escape is the only respite in these times. Covid-19 may have pushed a temporary pause button on all our packed, globe-trotting diaries but let that not dampen the spirit of the travel-meets-fashion that the summer season usually brings.

Photographed in the magnificent green mountains of Muscat, Oman’s vibrant capital, here’s a confluence of the classic East-meets-West. Today, paradise is a distant idea but let’s save these cues for the time when it will be right to indulge our fashion and travel choices and get out there with the best to offer. When all this is over, glamour will be high on the cards. Quiet and peace will be the new normal and nature will be our home — just as it has always been, man’s ultimate comfort zone.

Creative Direction & Produced: Bridelan India

Venue: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Muscat, Oman

Fine Jewellery: Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, Mumbai

Wardrobe: Gold dress, Marina Qureshi, Dubai (PR Fashion Exclusive)

White dress: Yousef Al Jasmi, Kuwait at Dream Bridal boutique, Muscat

Styling: Nisha Kundnani, Mumbai & Evelyn Cardoso, Dubai

Talent: Sanaa Choksi at A Little Fly, Mumbai

Makeup & Hair: Ankita Manwani, Mumbai

Photo retouching: Ganesh Khiradkar, Mumbai




 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Is this UAE’s coolest office?
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes