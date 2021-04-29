Well into the second summer of the pandemic and we can’t help but dream of getting away as escape is the only respite in these times. Covid-19 may have pushed a temporary pause button on all our packed, globe-trotting diaries but let that not dampen the spirit of the travel-meets-fashion that the summer season usually brings.

Photographed in the magnificent green mountains of Muscat, Oman’s vibrant capital, here’s a confluence of the classic East-meets-West. Today, paradise is a distant idea but let’s save these cues for the time when it will be right to indulge our fashion and travel choices and get out there with the best to offer. When all this is over, glamour will be high on the cards. Quiet and peace will be the new normal and nature will be our home — just as it has always been, man’s ultimate comfort zone.

Creative Direction & Produced: Bridelan India

Venue: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Muscat, Oman

Fine Jewellery: Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, Mumbai

Wardrobe: Gold dress, Marina Qureshi, Dubai (PR Fashion Exclusive)

White dress: Yousef Al Jasmi, Kuwait at Dream Bridal boutique, Muscat

Styling: Nisha Kundnani, Mumbai & Evelyn Cardoso, Dubai

Talent: Sanaa Choksi at A Little Fly, Mumbai

Makeup & Hair: Ankita Manwani, Mumbai

Photo retouching: Ganesh Khiradkar, Mumbai