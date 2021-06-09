WKND Decor Tips: Modern ways to use Terrazzo for your home

Terrazzo is one of the most versatile materials available that can be used for your house. It gives your decor a sense of style and personality while also making a statement. Look closely and you’ll notice that the terrazzo is totally constructed of marble, quartz, glass, or granite bits. You may even mix and match terrazzo hues to create a vivid effect. This pattern can be used for rugs, wallpapers, coffee tables and many more.

The use of terrazzo as a bathroom, kitchen and dining table countertop is one of the most well-known applications; it brings an accent technique to the space. It gives the bathroom a very vivid and vibrant feel, and the edges are tidy and neatly polished. Terrazzo has the advantage of being relatively easy to maintain, though it does require some polishing.

Using terrazzo for your coffee table is recommended as it will be utilised and viewed more often while there are people sitting on the sofa, the coffee table will offer a lot of character to your area. Adding some bright colours to your coffee table will make it the focal point of the room.

Since terrazzo can take on any shape, you can experiment with your decorative accessories by giving it varied forms and colours to bring some variety to the space.

Because of its earthy hues and natural shapes, adding terrazzo to your walls will simply liven up your room and make it more aesthetically attractive to look at. Terrazzo wallpaper is one of the most popular fads at the time. The usage of wood, especially white wood, is advisable as your furniture would be a good match for the terrazzo wallpaper. This will only add to the beauty of your wallpaper and make it stand out.

Adding brass accents to your terrazzo appearance will complete the effect. For example, if your dining surface is terrazzo and the table legs are brass, it will provide a luxurious and classy appeal to your area, while the correct yellow lighting will create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Giving your home a touch of terrazzo can add a lot of excitement to the room, but keep in mind that too much terrazzo in one space can be unappealing to the eye. Terrazzo is also available in pots for a unique aesthetic in your home.

