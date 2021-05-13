WKND Decor Tips: How to do up your kitchen

Kitchens are the heart of every home, hence they require a lot of attention to detail. In addition to this space being functional to the T, it also needs to be styled and designed according to your taste. This is the place where, inevitably in many households, friends and family gather. Be it for functions or casual meet-ups, the kitchen (and food) brings people together. Having a well-functioning and aesthetic kitchen can do wonders to your home.

If you are thinking about remodeling your kitchen anytime soon, functionality and storage are two of the major factors to think about. After which follows the style, colour, and concept.

Styles are endless. Be it modern, classic, contemporary, industrial, rustic or traditional. Pick one that suits your taste.

There should be no such thing as a kitchen with bad lighting. That’s how important and well-lit your kitchen should be. Each workspace should be adequately lit and, preferably, with concealed lights below your overhead storages. Not only does this wash your kitchen with good quality light but it also makes the space welcoming.

First and foremost, get your layout right. A clever layout will help you get the most functional and effective space. A vital part of getting the layout right is knowing what works for you. Your workflow is to be reflected right from the position of your sink and stove to where you keep your cutlery. Kitchen Ergonomics play an important role as well. What works for others might not work for you. So know what is your ideal counter height and top cabinet heights.

Let’s not forget the famous work triangle that allows for efficient and effective use of space and circulation.

The best part about open kitchens are the islands. Once you get to see the benefits this adds to your kitchen workflow, then there is no turning back! This multifunctional unit allows for more prepping space, neat storage solutions and makes a great space for those Friday morning breakfast pancakes. Depending on your convenience, you can even have your stove or sink on your island which allows you to use the rest of your kitchen counter for prepping.

It’s very easy to incorporate colours to spice up your kitchen. If you prefer neutral shades or some pop of colours, the colour options are endless. As rule of thumb, the lighter the colours used, the larger your kitchen will feel. Light colour palettes help to expand small spaces visually whereas dark colour helps adding a good contrast.

Who would disagree to adding some plants in your kitchen? It’s always a good idea to have some fresh herbs by your kitchen window sill. The benefits go beyond just the aesthetics. The green thumb always works! Try adding some terrariums or herbs to your floating shelves and see the magic.

